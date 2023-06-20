Current Affairs One Liners: June 20 2023-Nutan Rungta
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Squash World Cup 2023, Indigo-Airbus deal, Nutan Rungta etc.
1. Who has been appointed as the director of the USA East Coast by the Indian Economic Trade Organization - Nutan Roongta
2. Who is the first Indian swordsman to win a medal in the Asian Championship - Bhavani Devi
3. With whom has Indigo airline signed a deal for the purchase of 500 A320 aircraft – Airbus
4. Which country won the title of SDAT-WSF Squash World Cup 2023 – Egypt
5. India has gifted indigenously built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to which country - Vietnam
6. In which state the 37th edition of the National Games of India will be organized – Goa
7. Which player of India has broken the national and Asian record in shot-put - Tajinderpal Singh Toor
