Current Affairs One Liners: June 20 2023-Nutan Rungta

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Squash World Cup 2023, Indigo-Airbus deal, Nutan Rungta etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the director of the USA East Coast by the Indian Economic Trade Organization - Nutan Roongta

2. Who is the first Indian swordsman to win a medal in the Asian Championship - Bhavani Devi

3. With whom has Indigo airline signed a deal for the purchase of 500 A320 aircraft – Airbus

4. Which country won the title of SDAT-WSF Squash World Cup 2023 – Egypt

5. India has gifted indigenously built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to which country - Vietnam

6. In which state the 37th edition of the National Games of India will be organized – Goa

7. Which player of India has broken the national and Asian record in shot-put - Tajinderpal Singh Toor

