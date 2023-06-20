Current Affairs Quiz: June 20 2023-Indigo-Airbus

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Indigo-Airbus deal etc.

1. Who is the first Indian swordsman to win a medal in the Asian Championships?

(a) Anju Rani

(b) Bhavani Devi

(c) Bhavna Kohli

(d) Babita Kumari

2. Which Indian player has broken the national and Asian records in shot-put?

(a) Jagraj Singh Mann

(b) Bahadur Singh Sagoo

(c) Tajinderpal Singh Toor

(d) Inderjit Singh

3. India has gifted indigenously built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to which country?

(a) Vietnam

(b) Bangladesh

(c) Bhutan

(d) Sri Lanka

4. In which state the 37th edition of National Games of India will be organized?

(a) Himachal Pradesh

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Goa

5. Which country won the Squash World Cup 2023 title?

(a) India

(b) Iran

(c) Turkiye

(d) Egypt

6. Who has been appointed as the new chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)?

(a) Ravi Sinha

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Vivek Kala

(d) Vinod Lahori

7. With whom has Indigo airline signed a deal to buy 500 A320 aircraft?

(a) Boeing

(b) Lockheed Martin

(c) Airbus

(d) Tesla

Answer:-

1. (b) Bhavani Devi

Indian swordsman Bhavani Devi created history by becoming the first Indian swordsman to win a medal in the Asian Championships. Bhavani won the bronze medal after losing 14-15 to Uzbekistan's Zeinab Daybekova in the semi-finals. Earlier, Bhavani had defeated the current world champion and Japan's Misaki Imura 15-10 in the quarterfinal match.

2. (c) Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Indian shot-put player Tajinderpal Singh Toor has broken both the national and Asian records in shot-put. Tajinderpal has broken his own record by throwing the best throw of 21.77 meters in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship-2023. Earlier this record was in the name of Tajinderpal. He had earlier thrown the best throw of 21.49 meters in the Indian Grand Prix 4 in the year 2021.

3. (a) Vietnam

India has gifted indigenously built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to Vietnam. INS Kirpan is a Khukri-class corvette. During this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Gang. Vietnam is a Southeast Asian country, its capital is Hanoi.

4. (d) Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the mascot 'Moga' of the 37th edition of the National Games at a launch ceremony held at the Goa Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. The 37th edition of the National Games will be organized at various places in the state of Goa. National Games in India are organized by the Indian Olympic Association.

5. (d) Egypt

Egypt recently won the SDAT-WSF Squash World Cup title held in India. Egypt defeated fourth seed Malaysia 2–1 (4–1 points) in the final. The last time Egypt won this title was in 2011. India stood third in this competition. The World Squash Championship is organized by the Squash Association.

6. (a) Ravi Sinha

IPS officer Ravi Sinha has been selected as the new chief of the country's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has selected Sinha for a two-year term. He will take over his charge on June 30. Ravi Sinha is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. Research and Analysis Wing is the external intelligence agency of India. It was formed in the year 1968.

7. (c) Airbus

Indian airline company Indigo has placed an order for 500 A320 family aircraft with Airbus, the largest single order in commercial aviation history. With this, IndiGo has become one of the biggest buyers of A320 family aircraft. With this order, the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by IndiGo has gone up to 1,330. Airbus is the world's leading commercial aviation manufacturer.

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: June 19 2023-India's first women's Kabaddi league