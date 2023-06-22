Current Affairs One Liners: June 22 2023-New PM of Finland
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as new PM of Finland etc.
1. Which Indian company is included in the 100 most influential companies released by 'Time' magazine - NPCI
2. Who organized the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' - Indian Navy
3. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited tied up with whom for the production of Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft - GE Aerospace
4. At the state level, the 'Guinness World Record' for the largest number of people gathered for the yoga session was created in which city - Surat
5. Who has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Finland – Petteri Orpo
6. Which country is recently included in NASA's Artemis program - India
7. Which is the first Baltic country to recognize same-sex marriage – Estonia
