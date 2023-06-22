Current Affairs Quiz: June 22 2023-Artemis Program

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Artemis Program etc.

1. Which Indian company is among the 100 most influential companies released by 'Time' magazine?

(a) Tata Group

(b) Reliance Industries

(c) Bharti Airtel

(d) NPCI

2. Which country has recently joined NASA's Artemis program?

(a) India

(b) China

(c) South Africa

(d) Brazil

3. Which is the first Baltic country to recognize same-sex marriage?

(a) Latvia

(b) Estonia

(c) Lithuania

(d) Iceland

4. Who has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Finland?

(a) Sanna Marin

(b) Anti Rinne

(c) Peteri Orpo

(d) Alexander Stubb

5. Which city holds the 'Guinness World Record' for the largest number of people gathering for a yoga session, at the state level?

(a) Ahmedabad

(b) Bhopal

(c) Jaipur

(d) Surat

6. With whom did Hindustan Aeronautics Limited tie up for the production of Light Combat Aircraft for the Indian Air Force?

(a) GE Aerospace

(b) Lockheed Martin

(c) Airbus

(d) Tesla

7. Who organized the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga'?

(a) Indian Navy

(b) US Navy

(c) Indian Coast Guard

(d) Mumbai Port Authority

Answer:-

1. (d) NPCI

'Time' magazine has recently released its annual list of 100 most influential companies in the world, which includes top companies like OpenAI, SpaceX, Chess.com and Google DeepMind. In this list, India's National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) along with e-commerce platform Meesho has also been given a place. More than 12% of the companies in this list are associated with the AI ​​industry. This mainly includes companies like OpenAI, Nvidia, Google DeepMind, Hugging Face, Metaphysics.

2. (a) India

India has recently decided to join the Artemis accord, which brings together like-minded countries on a civil space exploration platform. Under this, NASA and ISRO have also agreed on a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024. The Artemis Agreement is a non-binding agreement designed to advance civilian space exploration in the 21st century.

3. (b) Estonia

Estonia has become the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage. This decision has been taken a few months after the current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas assumed power. The same-sex marriage bill passed in Estonia's 101-seat parliament with a majority of 55 votes in favor and 34 against it. This law will be implemented in the country from the year 2024.

4. (c) Peteri Orpo

In Finland, the leader of the Conservative Party, Petteri Orpo, has been elected as the new Prime Minister of the country. Orpo is leading a four-party coalition government. In Parliament, 107 members voted in his favor and 81 voted against him, while 11 members remained absent. Finland is a Nordic country in Northern Europe. It is bordered by Sweden in the north-west, Norway in the north and Russia in the east.

5. (d) Surat

On the occasion of state-level 'International Yoga Day', Gujarat's Surat city created a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people gathering for a yoga session at one place. More than one lakh people took part in this program. PM Modi has congratulated the city of Surat on this achievement.

6. (a) GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have entered into an agreement for joint production of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-2 Tejas jet engine. This agreement was announced during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is an Indian public sector aerospace and defense company headquartered in Bangalore.

7. (a) Indian Navy

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023, 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' was organized by the Indian Navy. The Ministry of AYUSH had planned the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' program in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and other ministries. June 21 was recognized as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2014 at the initiative of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. It was organized for the first time in the year 2015.