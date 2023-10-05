Current Affairs One Liners: October 05 2023- Nobel Prize in Literature 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as ODI World Cup 202, 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature, Asian Games 2023 etc.

1. Who has been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature- John Fosse (Norway)

2. When is World Teachers Day celebrated every year – 5 October

3. For how many years has the Government of India extended the tenure of the head of UIDAI - 1 year

4. In which stadium is the opening match of Cricket World Cup 2023 being played – Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

5. Who has been appointed as the new Executive Director by the Reserve Bank of India- Munish Kapoor

6. In which game of Asian Games, the pair of Deepika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu won the gold medal – Squash

7. Where is Pacific Asia Travel Association Travel Mart 2023 being organized – New Delhi

8. Who is the Chairman of State Bank of India whose tenure has been extended till August 2024 – Dinesh Khara

