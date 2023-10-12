Current Affairs One Liners: October 12 2023- Cricket World Cup 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as G20 Parliament Speakers Summit etc.

1. Which state has recently declared Gangetic Dolphin as the state aquatic animal- Uttar Pradesh

2. Who has become the oldest captain to score a century in the ODI World Cup - Rohit Sharma

3. Who inaugurated the Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0 public grievance portal – Jitendra Singh

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 12 October 2023- World Sight Day 2023

4. Who has taken charge as the National President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce- Pankaj Bohra

5. Who inaugurated the 8th BRICS Competition Conference 2023 – Ashok Bhushan

6. In which state, 7 bridge projects worth Rs 118.50 crore have been approved under the Setu Bandhan Scheme – Arunachal Pradesh

7. Where will G20 Parliament Speakers Summit (P20) be organized – New Delhi

8. When is 'World Sight Day' being celebrated in 2023 - 12 October

9. Which player has made the new record of hitting most sixes in international cricket - Rohit Sharma

Also read:

What is the highest team score so far in ICC Cricket World Cup?

What is the lowest team score so far in ICC ODI World Cup?