Current Affairs One Liners: October 18 2023- Web Portal 'Apna Chandrayaan'

Oct 18, 2023, 18:40 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: October 18 2023
1. Union Cabinet approved what percentage increase in dearness allowance for central government employees - 4 percent

2. Which Union Minister inaugurated IndiaSkills 2023-24 in New Delhi – Dharmendra Pradhan

3. By whom was the fourth agricultural road map (2023-2028) launched in Bihar – Draupadi Murmu

4. On which theme 'Ayurveda Day' will be organized this year - 'Ayurveda for One Health'

5. Who is the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor Award at the National Film Awards 2023 – Allu Arjun

6. Who launched the activity-based web portal 'Apna Chandrayaan' on Mission Chandrayaan-3 - Dharmendra Pradhan

7. The central government has increased the minimum support price of wheat by how much rupees for the 2024-25 season - Rs 150

