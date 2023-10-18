Current Affairs One Liners: October 18 2023- Web Portal 'Apna Chandrayaan'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Web Portal 'Apna Chandrayaan', Ayurveda Day Theme, IndiaSkills 2023-24 etc.
1. Union Cabinet approved what percentage increase in dearness allowance for central government employees - 4 percent
2. Which Union Minister inaugurated IndiaSkills 2023-24 in New Delhi – Dharmendra Pradhan
3. By whom was the fourth agricultural road map (2023-2028) launched in Bihar – Draupadi Murmu
4. On which theme 'Ayurveda Day' will be organized this year - 'Ayurveda for One Health'
5. Who is the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor Award at the National Film Awards 2023 – Allu Arjun
6. Who launched the activity-based web portal 'Apna Chandrayaan' on Mission Chandrayaan-3 - Dharmendra Pradhan
7. The central government has increased the minimum support price of wheat by how much rupees for the 2024-25 season - Rs 150
