Current Affairs One Liners: October 19 2023- Gandhi Bunkar Mela

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's first regional rail RapidX, new Governor of Tripura, 'Gandhi Bunkar Mela' etc. 1. India's first regional rail RapidX will be inaugurated by - Narendra Modi

2. In which city is the National Handicraft Exhibition 'Gandhi Weavers Fair' being organized - Kolkata 3. Who has been appointed as the new Governor of Odisha- Raghuvar Das

4. In which state did PM Narendra Modi launch 511 'Pramod Mahajan Rural Skill Development Centres' - Maharashtra Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 19 October 2023

5. Which state has approved the formation of 'Special Tiger Protection Force' for tiger reserves- Arunachal Pradesh 6. Which initiative has been started by the Punjab Government to make the state completely drug free - 'Hope Initiative'