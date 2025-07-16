Current Affairs Quiz 15 July 2025: New Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh

Current Affairs Quiz 15 July 2025: Jagran Josh presents today’s Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This quiz covers questions related to the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the new LIC CEO, and the ICC Men’s Player of the Month. 1. Who has recently been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh?

A) Ashok Gajapathi Raju

B) Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh

C) Kavinder Gupta

D) Satyapal Malik

1. C) Kavinder Gupta

President Droupadi Murmu announced the appointment of new governors for Haryana and Goa and the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Kavinder Gupta, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, former BJP West Bengal chief, has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana, and former Civil Aviation Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa.

2. Who has recently been appointed as the new CEO and MD of LIC?

A) S K Sridharan

B) R Doraiswamy

C) T S Vijayan

D) V K Sharma

2. B) R Doraiswamy

The Central Government has appointed R Doraiswamy as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). This marks a historic transition in LIC’s leadership structure, as the LIC Act has merged the posts of Chairman and MD into a single executive position. Doraiswamy is the first full-term CEO and MD under this new framework. 3. Who has recently been appointed as the interim MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank?

A) R Doraiswamy

B) Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat

C) T S Vijayan

D) V K Sharma

3. B) Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat

Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat has been appointed as the interim Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Bank effective from 16 July 2025 for a period of three months or until a regular MD & CEO is appointed, whichever is earlier.