Current Affairs Quiz 15 July 2025: New Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh

1. Who has recently been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh?
A) Ashok Gajapathi Raju
B) Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh
C) Kavinder Gupta
D) Satyapal Malik
1. C) Kavinder Gupta
President Droupadi Murmu announced the appointment of new governors for Haryana and Goa and the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Kavinder Gupta, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, former BJP West Bengal chief, has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana, and former Civil Aviation Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa.
2. Who has recently been appointed as the new CEO and MD of LIC?
A) S K Sridharan
B) R Doraiswamy
C) T S Vijayan
D) V K Sharma
2. B) R Doraiswamy
The Central Government has appointed R Doraiswamy as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). This marks a historic transition in LIC’s leadership structure, as the LIC Act has merged the posts of Chairman and MD into a single executive position. Doraiswamy is the first full-term CEO and MD under this new framework.
3. Who has recently been appointed as the interim MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank?
A) R Doraiswamy
B) Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat
C) T S Vijayan
D) V K Sharma
3. B) Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat
Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat has been appointed as the interim Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Bank effective from 16 July 2025 for a period of three months or until a regular MD & CEO is appointed, whichever is earlier.
4. Which is the first state in India to formally align with the Cruise Bharat Mission?
A) Maharashtra
B) Kerala
C) Tamil Nadu
D) Gujarat
4. D) Gujarat
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Cruise Bharat Mission on 30 September 2024. The mission aims to increase India’s sea cruise traffic tenfold by 2029 and make the country a global cruise tourism hub. Gujarat has become the first state to formally align with this mission.
5. Who has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June 2025?
A) Babar Azam
B) Virat Kohli
C) Aiden Markram
D) David Warner
5. C) Aiden Markram
For June 2025, the ICC has named South Africa’s Aiden Markram as the Men’s Player of the Month and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews as the Women’s Player of the Month. The ICC awards this title every month to the top-performing player in international cricket.
