Current Affairs Quiz 17 July 2025: Top CA Questions for Exam Preparation

Current Affairs Quiz 17 July 2025: Jagran Josh presents today’s current affairs quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers. This quiz covers important recent topics. Do take this quiz to check your preparation and test your knowledge! 1. The Indian Army recently conducted successful trials of which indigenously developed air defence system in Ladakh?

A) Nag Missile

B) Akash Prime

C) BrahMos

D) Astra Missile 1. B) Akash Prime

The Indian Army successfully tested Akash Prime in Ladakh to strengthen its air defence capabilities. It is an upgraded version of the Akash system, developed indigenously with an active RF seeker for better precision in any weather or terrain. This is a medium-range surface-to-air missile that can be deployed up to 4,500 meters and can neutralize aerial threats within a range of 25–30 km.

2. Which state government has launched India’s first Roll-on-Roll-off (RoRo) ferry service?

A) Maharashtra

B) Kerala

C) Goa

D) Gujarat 2. C) Goa

The Goa government has launched India’s first RoRo ferry service on the Mandovi River, connecting Chorao island to the capital city Panaji. This service will boost waterway transport, save travel time, and make commuting easier for locals and tourists. 3. Which foreign university has recently set up its first campus in India?

A) University of Oxford

B) University of Southampton

C) Harvard University

D) University of Cambridge 3. B) University of Southampton

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini jointly inaugurated the University of Southampton’s first India campus in Gurugram, Haryana. Under UGC’s new regulations, it becomes the first foreign university to open a fully operational campus in India, giving Indian students access to global quality education within the country.