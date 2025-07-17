Current Affairs Quiz 17 July 2025: Top CA Questions for Exam Preparation

Current Affairs Quiz 17 July 2025: Jagran Josh presents today’s current affairs quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers. This quiz covers important recent topics. Do take this quiz to check your preparation and test your knowledge!
1. The Indian Army recently conducted successful trials of which indigenously developed air defence system in Ladakh?
A) Nag Missile
B) Akash Prime
C) BrahMos
D) Astra Missile
1. B) Akash Prime
The Indian Army successfully tested Akash Prime in Ladakh to strengthen its air defence capabilities. It is an upgraded version of the Akash system, developed indigenously with an active RF seeker for better precision in any weather or terrain. This is a medium-range surface-to-air missile that can be deployed up to 4,500 meters and can neutralize aerial threats within a range of 25–30 km.
2. Which state government has launched India’s first Roll-on-Roll-off (RoRo) ferry service?
A) Maharashtra
B) Kerala
C) Goa
D) Gujarat
2. C) Goa
The Goa government has launched India’s first RoRo ferry service on the Mandovi River, connecting Chorao island to the capital city Panaji. This service will boost waterway transport, save travel time, and make commuting easier for locals and tourists.
3. Which foreign university has recently set up its first campus in India?
A) University of Oxford
B) University of Southampton
C) Harvard University
D) University of Cambridge
3. B) University of Southampton
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini jointly inaugurated the University of Southampton’s first India campus in Gurugram, Haryana. Under UGC’s new regulations, it becomes the first foreign university to open a fully operational campus in India, giving Indian students access to global quality education within the country.
4. Which city has been declared the cleanest big city in India in Swachh Survekshan 2024–25?
A) Indore
B) Surat
C) Bhopal
D) Ahmedabad
4. D) Ahmedabad
Under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs conducted Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, in which Ahmedabad was declared India’s cleanest big city in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh. Ahmedabad secured first place among 4,589 cities assessed across the country.
5. Which Union Minister was recently honored with the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024?
A) Ashwini Vaishnaw
B) Dharmendra Pradhan
C) Nirmala Sitharaman
D) Rajnath Singh
5. B) Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was honored with the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024 by President Droupadi Murmu on 15 July 2025 in Cuttack, Odisha. The award ceremony was held during the birth anniversary of the eminent Odia poet Adikabi Sarala Das. The award recognizes contributions to Odisha’s culture and literature.
