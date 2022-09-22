Current Affairs Quiz: 22 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 22 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Rose Day, Elvis Ali Hazarika, and ‘CM da Haisi’ web portal among others.

1. World Rose Day is observed every year on?

a) September 19

b) September 22

c) September 20

d) September 18

2. India Hypertension Control Initiative was launched in which year?

a) 2021

b) 2018

c) 2020

d) 2017

3. Convergence Portal has been jointly launched by which of the two ministries?

a) Ministry of Agriculture & Ministry of Food Processing Industries

b) Ministry of MSME & Ministry of Finance

c) Ministry of External Affairs & Ministry of Home Affairs

d) Ministry of Rural Development & Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

4. National Conference of Environment Ministers will be inaugurated in which State?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Himachal Pradesh

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Gujarat

5. Elvis Ali Hazarika, who became the first swimmer from the North East India to cross the North Channel, belongs to which state?

a) Assam

b) Manipur

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Tripura

6. When is World Alzheimer’s Day observed every year?

a) September 19

b) September 22

c) September 21

d) September 23

7. ‘CM da Haisi’ web portal has been launched by which state?

a) Assam

b) Tripura

c) Manipur

d) Arunachal Pradesh

Answers

1.(b) September 22

World Rose Day is observed every year on September 22 for the welfare of cancer patients. It is celebrated to show support and love towards the people suffering from World’s second deadliest disease. The day serves as an opportunity for the world to express emotional support and confidence that with a zeal to live one can win the hardest battle, even cancer.

2.(d) 2017

India Hypertension Control Initiative was launched in 2017. The mission statement of the initiative is to reduce the issue of hypertension by 25% by 2025. Notably, under the initiative, more than 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment in Government health facilities. India has also won a UN award for its ‘India Hypertension Control Initiative’.

3.(a) Ministry of Agriculture & Ministry of Food Processing Industries

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has jointly launched a Convergence Portal between the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana. The portal has been launched in the light of PM Modi’s vision that all the ministries and departments of the Government should work together.

4.(d) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat virtually on September 23, 2022. The Conference of Environment Ministers is being convened to create further synergy amongst the Central and State governments of the country in formulating better policies on various issues.

5.(a) Assam

Elvis Ali Hazarika a Veteran swimmer from Assam has become the first from the North East to cross the North Channel. He also became the oldest Indian swimmer to swim across the North Channel. To attain this feat, Elvis and his team clocked a timing of 14 hours 38 minutes. The strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and south-western Scotland is the North Channel.

6.(c) September 21

World Alzheimer’s Day is observed every year on September 21. Alzheimer is a brain disorder that destroys the memory and thinking capability of an individual. On this day, medical practitioners raise concerns over the problem and suggest ways to control or prevent it.

7.(c) Manipur

The Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh at Imphal launched the web portal ‘CM Da Haisi’ which translates to ‘to inform the CM’. The web facility will help in gathering complaints and concerns from the general public. Notably, the status of the complaints can also be checked by the complainants.