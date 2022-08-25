Current Affairs Quiz: 25 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 25 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as head coach for Asia Cup 2022, India’s first composite shooting range, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s UP President among others.

1.What is the name of the app launched by the government to bring forth the story of the Indian freedom movement?

a) Deshbhakti App

b) Azadi Quest App

c) Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav app

d) Swantantrata Diwas app

2. Who has been named Team India’s interim head coach for Asia Cup 2022?

a) Virendra Sehwag

b) Ravi Shastri

c) VVS Laxman

d) Anil Kumble

3. Who has been honoured with the ‘Liberty Medal 2022’?

a) Volodymyr Zelensky

b) Joe Biden

c) Narendra Modi

d) Emmanuel Macron

4. India’s first composite shooting range has been inaugurated at?

a) INS Kalinga

b) INS Virabhu

c) INS Circars

d) INS Karna

5. Who has been named as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s UP President?

a) Ramkesh Nishad

b) Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

c) Ajit Singh Pal

d) Jaswant Saini

6. Which of the following State will introduce online monitoring of medicines through the Drug Management System?

a) Kerala

b) Uttarakhand

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Madhya Pradesh

7. The Government of India has announced to set up a working group for promoting transnational education with which country?

a) United States

b) Japan

c) Australia

d) France

Answers

1.(b) Azadi Quest App

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur launched the Azadi Quest App. It is a series of online games on the heroes and the milestones of the Indian freedom movement. The minister urged to download the app as it will prove to be a very effective tool in spreading awareness on India’s freedom fighters.

2.(c) VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has been named the Indian Cricket team’s interim head coach for Asia Cup 2022. The move has come a day after the BCCI confirmed that Rahul Dravid, India’s head coach, did not travel with the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

3.(a) Volodymyr Zelensky

The Liberty Medal 2022 has been awarded to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He will be honored in a ceremony in October 2022. The Liberty Medal which was established in 1988 is presented to those who strive to secure the blessings of liberty for people around the globe.

4.(d) INS Karna

India’s 1st Composite Indoor Shooting Range has been inaugurated at INS Karna. The Shooting range has been equipped with advanced target systems with associated control software to help personnel improve their firing skills. Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karna is a dedicated base for Indian Special Operations Forces, MARCOS, or Marine Commandos.

5.(b) Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

The Bharatiya Janata Party has named Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary as the party’s UP President. He is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Government and a member of the Legislative Council. Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is from Western UP’s Jat community and has reportedly been appointed to consolidate Jat votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

6.(a) Kerala

Kerala Government is planning to launch an online monitoring system for medicines for hospitals. The new Kerala Drug Management System has been conceptualized to ensure better distribution of medicines across state-run hospitals amid allegations of a shortage of medicines in the state.

7.(c) Australia

India and Australia will explore ways to promote two-way mobility of the universities between the two countries and will set up a working group on transnational education to understand the regulatory settings. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was on a visit to Australia, met his Australian counterpart for a bilateral meeting and co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Australia India Education Council.