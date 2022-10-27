Current Affairs Quiz: 27 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 27 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the 2022 Sakharov Prize, Har Ghar Jal State, and Infantry Day among others.

1. When is Infantry Day observed in India?

a) October 26

b) October 27

c) October 30

d) November 1

2. Who has been awarded the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought?

a) Alexei Navalny

b) Malala Yousafzai

c) Dalai lama

d) Ukrainian People

3. Which state has been recently declared as 100% Har Ghar Jal State?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Gujarat

d) Rajasthan

4. Which country has passed the ‘Plain Language Act’?

a) New Zealand

b) United States

c) France

d) Australia

5. Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach have recently received Blue Flag Certification. Both the beaches are situated in which Indian state or UT?

a) Andaman & Nicobar

b) Lakshadweep

c) Goa

d) Puducherry

6. COP27, the 27th annual UN meeting on climate will be held in which country?

a) Spain

b) Poland

c) Egypt

d) Peru

7. Who has been named the Captain of the Indian Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2022-2023?

a) Harmanpreet Singh

b) Manpreet Singh

c) Mandeep Singh

d) Gurjant Singh

Answers

1. (b) October 27

Infantry Day in India is celebrated on October 27 to mark the landing of the first Indian infantry soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. They were part of the team which was defending Indian territory from the Pakistani invaders who were advancing toward Srinagar. Infantry Day 2022 celebrates the courage and valor of the Indian soldiers who were part of the challenging mission.

2. (d) Ukrainian People

The people of Ukraine have been awarded its annual Sakharov Prize 2022 for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament. The award is given to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion. The Ukrainian People have been awarded for safeguarding their democracy, freedom, and rule of law. Risking their lives for Europe.

3. (c) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Gujarat as the state was declared as 100 per cent ‘Har Ghar Jal’. To ensure the health and well-being of children by providing clean tap water in schools and Anganwadi centers in India, Prime Minister announced a 100 days campaign. The motto of Jal Jeevan Mission is ‘no one is left out’, thus ensuring every household irrespective of its socio-economic status.

4. (a) New Zealand

New Zealand Parliament has passed legislation that bans the bureaucracy from using inexplicable jargon and complex language while communicating with the public. The Plan Language Act aims to make democracy more inclusive, especially for non-native English speakers, people with disabilities and those who are under-educated.

5. (b) Lakshadweep

Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach have entered the coveted list of Blue beaches by receiving the Blue Flag Certification which is an international eco-label. Both the beaches are situated in Lakshadweep and the latest addition has taken the number of beaches in India certified under the Blue Flag Certification to 12.

6. (c) Egypt

The 27th annual UN meeting on Climate, COP27 will take place in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to November 18, 2022. This will also be the fifth time a climate conference is being hosted in Africa. Governments of more than 200 countries have been invited to participate in the conference.

7. (a) Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh has been named as the Captain of a 22-member Indian Hockey Team for the opening games of the 4th season of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League. India will start its campaign against New Zealand on October 28 and will take on Spain on October 30. Manpreet Singh will be Harmanpreet’s Deputy in the first leg of the pro league.