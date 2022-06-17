Current Affairs Today Headline- 17 June 2022
National News
- India reports 12,847 new cases, 14 deaths & 7,985 recoveries, taking total active cases to 63,063.
- Violent protests in Bihar, UP against Agnipath Military Recruitment Scheme, mob vandalises railway stations and block railway tracks.
- PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 21,000 cr in Gujarat.
- India's first-ever girl "Balika Panchayat" was started in several villages of Gujarat's Kutch district to promote the social and political development of the girls.
- DGCA orders action over FTOs for violation of various safety guidelines.
- Supreme Court Judge Justice M R Shah was airlifted to Delhi after he fell sick in Himachal Pradesh.
- Jharkhand announces reduction in VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 20 percent to 4 per cent to increase air connectivity in state and bring down airfares to boost tourism.
- India's biggest spectrum auction, which will pave way for high-speed 5G services, is likely to conclude by July-end and the rollout is expected by September: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Economy
- RBI lifts the business restrictions imposed on Mastercard Asia/Pacific, allowing it to on-board new domestic customers.
- RBI to soon issue guidelines to make digital lending ecosystem safe and sound.
- GST Council to meet on June 28-29 in Srinagar, informed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office.
- Indian funds in Swiss banks rise 50 pc to 14-yr high of Rs 30.5k cr on surge in institutional holdings: Switzerland central bank data
Environment News
- A coastal cleanup drive to be carried out at 75 sea beaches across the country for 75 days from July 3 to September 17, 2022.
- High-level committee approves additional central funds worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rajasthan and Nagaland, which were affected by drought during 2021-22.
- Italy's rich northern Lombardy region prepares to declare a state of emergency over a record drought.
- French officials urge caution as a record pre-summer heatwave spreads across the country from Spain, where authorities are fighting forest fires for sixth day.
International News
- WTO's 164 members formally adopted decisions on the COVID-19 pandemic, preparedness for future pandemics, food insecurity, e-commerce, TRIPS agreement and fisheries at 12th WTO Ministerial Conference.
- Tim Sale, renowned comic book artist behind classic DC Comics including 'Batman: The Long Halloween' and 'Superman for All Seasons', passed away at 66 on June 16.
- Germany to continue to provide military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, announced German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv.
- French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian PM Mario Draghi visited war-torn Ukraine's capital Kyiv on June 16 and embraced Ukraine's bid to be accepted as a candidate for EU membership.
- McDonald's to pay 1.25 billion euros to escape French tax evasion case.
