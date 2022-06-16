Current Affairs Today Headline- 16 June 2022
National News
- DCGI's SEC recommends India's first indigenously developed vaccine for cervical cancer patients between 9- 26 years
- First private train service flagged off from Coimbatore to Shirdi on June 13.
- A Road in Gujarat's Gandhinagar to be named after PM Modi's mother, who will turn 100 years old on June 18.
- India reports 12,213 new cases & 7,624 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.
- International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) sign MoU with Ganden Tegchenling Monastery in Ulaanbaatar, to promote Buddhist learning, pilgrimage
International News
- US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points
- Europe's biggest start-up conference recognizes India as 'country of the year'.
- US to provide another USD 1 billion, advanced rocket systems to Ukraine.
- Top US Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19.
- Australia submits more ambitious 2030 emissions target to UN.
- US medical panel recommends Moderna, Pfizer Covid vaccine for youngest children.
- President Biden signs Executive Order in support of LGBT rights.
- Scientists in Europe have traced the genetic origins of the Black Death to a site by Lake Issyk Kul, in present-day Kyrgyzstan.
Sports News
- Hardik Pandya to lead India in their 2-match T20I series against Ireland.
- In a first, Pakistan have both 1st and 2nd ranked players in ICC Men's ODI Rankings
