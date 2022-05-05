Current Affairs Today Headline- 5 May 2022
National News
- India reports 3,275 fresh cases, 3,010 recoveries, and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stand at 19,719.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold talks at Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of France.
- India, France to set up dialogue on space issues, hail secure access for all.
- India, France pledge to uphold peace, stability in Indo-Pacific region.
- UN World Food Program delegation visits Amritsar to see India's wheat assistance to Afghanistan.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah to embark on two-day visit to West Bengal today.
- Adar Poonawalla clarifies COVID-19 vaccine Covovax available for everyone above 12 years of age.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for India from Paris after concluding his 3-day official visit to Germany, Denmark, and France.
- Tamil Nadu Governor refers anti-NEET bill to President.
- Deep depression likely to be formed in South Andaman Sea area, as per IMD.
- Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs in IPL.
International News
- Taliban stops issuing driving licence to women in Kabul.
- US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken tested positive for COVID-19. President Joe Biden not considered a close contact as Secretary has not seen President Biden in person for several days.
- Death shadow' dinosaur, six-ton giant and largest mega raptor, unearthed in Argentina. The dinosaur fed on smaller dinosaurs, as per a palaeontologist.
- EU plans to ban Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 to sanction the country for invading Ukraine.
- Russia offers limited ceasefire to evacuate Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine.
- Guinea says it will prosecute former president Alpha Conde, who was toppled in a military coup last September, for murder and other crimes committed during his time in office.
- European Parliament calls for rewrite of EU treaties following citizens' conference.
- Myanmar junta court rejects Suu Kyi appeal against five-year corruption sentence.
