Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 4 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Lunar Eclipse of 2022, ICC T20I Rankings, TATA IPL Final 2022 and repo rate hike among others.

1. Which city could expect 30 cm sea level rise by 2040, as per a new research?

a) Sydney

b) Wellington

c) Bali

d) Male

2. When will the first total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 be visible?

a) May 10-11

b) May 13-14

c) May 15-16

d) May 25-26

3. Which country hosted the India-Nordic Summit 2022?

a) Finland

b) Denmark

c) Sweden

d) Iceland

4. Which country is ranked at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings?

a) India

b) Australia

c) England

d) New Zealand

5. Which cricket stadium will host TATA IPL Final 2022?

a) Eden Gardens

b) Narendra Modi Stadium

c) Wankhede

d) Arun Jaitley Stadium

6. RBI has hiked the policy repo rate by how much much basis points?

a) 30 basis points

b) 35 basis points

c) 40 basis points

d) 45 basis points

7. Who has been appointed as the new captain of the West Indies ODI and T20I Team?

a) Jermaine Blackwood

b) Shimron Hetmyer

c) Shai Hope

d) Nicholas Pooran

Answers

1. (b) Wellington

Wellington could expect 30 centimetre sea level rise by 2040, a level that had not been expected before 2060, as per research published on May 2, 2022. The research revealed that the sea level is rising twice as fast as previously forecast around parts of New Zealand and will put the country's two largest cities at risk decades earlier than expected. This includes the capital city Wellington and the country's largest city Auckland.

2. (c) May 15-16

The very first Lunar Eclipse of the year 2022 will take place between May 15 and May 16. The flower moon will enter the Earth's shadow causing a Lunar Eclipse that will be visible from most parts of the world. The Moon is also called the Blood Moon during Lunar Eclipse due to its reddish hue.

3. (b) Denmark

The second India-Nordic summit was held in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 4, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit along the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The summit primarily focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy and the evolving global security scenario. The first such summit was held in 2018.

4. (a) India

India has solidified its lead in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings 2022 with 270 points, extending its lead over England by 5 points. Australia on the other hand has strengthened its position as the best test team in the world by extending their lead by 9 points over India in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings 2022. New Zealand has also retained its top rank in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings 2022.

5. (b) Narendra Modi

The TATA IPL Final 2022 will be played on May 29, 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL Playoffs 2022 will be played from May 24-29, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. While IPL Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at Eden Gardens on May 24th and May 25th respectively, the IPL Qualifier 2 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

6. (c) 40 basis points

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a sudden move on May 4, 2022 increased the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent with immediate effect. This was decided unanimously by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in an off-cycle meeting to reassess the evolving inflation-growth dynamics and the impact of the developments after the MPC meeting of April 6-8, 2022. With this, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 4.15 percent and marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 4.65 percent.

7. (d) Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the new captain of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams. This comes after skipper Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket. Nicholas Pooran has played 37 ODIs and 57 T20Is for West Indies and scored 1121 and 1193 runs respectively. He is a left-handed batsman.

Read: Current Affairs in Short: 4 May 2022

Read Also: Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 4 May 2022