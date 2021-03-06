Delhi Cabinet approves constitution of Delhi Board of School Education
The Delhi Chief Minister said that the focus of the board will be on the understanding of concepts and personality development.
Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Cabinet gave approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education on March 6, 2021.
The Delhi CM said that there are around 1000 govt schools & 1700 private schools in Delhi. All government t schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE.
Key Highlights
• In the new academic session 2021-22, 20-25 schools will be included in the new Delhi Board of School Education.
• The CBSE affiliation of these schools will be scrapped and they will be affiliated to the new Delhi board.
• The schools will be selected after discussion with Principals, teachers and parents.
• The Delhi CM said that they hope that all schools voluntarily get affiliated with this Board within 4-5 years.
Delhi Board of School Education
The Delhi Board of School Education will have two bodies:
1. Governing Body- Chaired by Education Minister.
2. Executive Body for day-to-day function- Headed by a CEO.
Both the Bodies will comprise experts from the education sector, industry, bureaucrats and principals of government and private schools.
Focus
The Delhi Chief Minister said that the focus will not be on learning by rote but it will be on the understanding of concepts and personality development.
The Chief Minister added saying that the students will be assessed through the year and the education system will be based at par with international standards.