JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Delhi Cabinet approves constitution of Delhi Board of School Education

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the focus of the board will be on the understanding of concepts and personality development. 

Created On: Mar 6, 2021 14:36 ISTModified On: Mar 6, 2021 14:36 IST
Delhi Board of School Education set up

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Cabinet gave approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education on March 6, 2021. 

The Delhi CM said that there are around 1000 govt schools & 1700 private schools in Delhi. All government t schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. 

Key Highlights 

•  In the new academic session 2021-22, 20-25 schools will be included in the new Delhi Board of School Education.

•  The CBSE affiliation of these schools will be scrapped and they will be affiliated to the new Delhi board. 

•  The schools will be selected after discussion with Principals, teachers and parents. 

•  The Delhi CM said that they hope that all schools voluntarily get affiliated with this Board within 4-5 years.

Delhi Board of School Education

The Delhi Board of School Education will have two bodies:

1. Governing Body- Chaired by Education Minister. 
2. Executive Body for day-to-day function- Headed by a CEO.

Both the Bodies will comprise experts from the education sector, industry, bureaucrats and principals of government and private schools. 

Focus

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the focus will not be on learning by rote but it will be on the understanding of concepts and personality development. 

The Chief Minister added saying that the students will be assessed through the year and the education system will be based at par with international standards.

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material