Delhi Cabinet approves constitution of Delhi Board of School Education

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Cabinet gave approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education on March 6, 2021.

The Delhi CM said that there are around 1000 govt schools & 1700 private schools in Delhi. All government t schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE.

In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/9qTZ2NhduC — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

Key Highlights

• In the new academic session 2021-22, 20-25 schools will be included in the new Delhi Board of School Education.

• The CBSE affiliation of these schools will be scrapped and they will be affiliated to the new Delhi board.

• The schools will be selected after discussion with Principals, teachers and parents.

• The Delhi CM said that they hope that all schools voluntarily get affiliated with this Board within 4-5 years.

Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped & they'll be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with Principals, teachers & parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this Board within 4-5 years: Delhi CM — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

Delhi Board of School Education

The Delhi Board of School Education will have two bodies:

1. Governing Body- Chaired by Education Minister.

2. Executive Body for day-to-day function- Headed by a CEO.

Both the Bodies will comprise experts from the education sector, industry, bureaucrats and principals of government and private schools.

The Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by Education Minister. It'll also have an Executive Body for day to day function, it will be headed by a CEO. Both the Bodies will have experts - from industry, education sector, Principals of govt & pvt schools, bureaucrats: Delhi CM — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021