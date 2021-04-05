Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Delhi Capitals (DC) squad IPL 2021, team profile, top records and other details

For IPL 2021, 23 years old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been named the Captain after Shreya Iyer suffered a shoulder injury.

Created On: Apr 5, 2021 20:21 ISTModified On: Apr 5, 2021 20:21 IST
DC Team Profile 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) representing the National Capital Delhi is one of the teams of IPL 2021 that has not released too many players before the auction.

Steve Smith, on April 1, 2021, became the first player to be picked at the Indian Premier League mini-auction as the Delhi Capitals picked the former Australian Captain for Rs. 2.20 crores, which is almost his base price.

In 2020, the team appeared in their first IPL final under the Captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. However, for IPL 2021, the 23 years old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been named the Captain after Shreya Iyer suffered a shoulder injury. He has been ruled out of the entire season.

IPL 2021- Delhi Capitals Team Profile

Players Retained:

Prithivi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy,

Players Released:

Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, and Mohit Sharma are the players who have been released from the team.

Batsmen:

Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer

All Rounder:

Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav

Spinners:

R Ashwin, Amit Mishra

Fast Bowlers:

Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

Coach and Assistant Coach:

Coach- Ricky Ponting

Assistant Coach- Mohammad Kaif

Players added to DC in auction:

S. No.

Players Name

1

Steve Smith (Rs 2.2 crores)

2

Umesh Yadav (Rs. 1 Crore)

3

Ripal Patel (Rs. 20 Lakh)

4

Vishnu Vinod (Rs. 20 Lakh)

5

Lukman Meriwala (Rs. 20 Lakh)

6

M Siddharth (Rs. 20 Lakh)

7

Tom Curran ( Rs. 5.25 Crores)

8

Sam Billings (Rs. 2 Crores)

Delhi Capitals: Top Records in IPL

Year

League Table Position

Final Position

2008

4th Out of 8

Semifinalists (4th)

2009

1st Out of 8

Semifinalists (3rd)

2010

5th Out of 8

5th

2011

10th Out of 10

10th

2012

1st Out of 9

PlayOffs (3rd)

2013

9th Out of 9

9th

2014

8th Out of 8

8th

2015

7th Out of 8

7th

2016

6th Out of 8

6th

2017

6th Out of 8

6th

2018

8th Out of 8

8th

2019

3rd Out of 8

Playoffs (3rd)

2020

2nd Out of 8

Runners-Up

