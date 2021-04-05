Delhi Capitals (DC) squad IPL 2021, team profile, top records and other details

Delhi Capitals (DC) representing the National Capital Delhi is one of the teams of IPL 2021 that has not released too many players before the auction.

Steve Smith, on April 1, 2021, became the first player to be picked at the Indian Premier League mini-auction as the Delhi Capitals picked the former Australian Captain for Rs. 2.20 crores, which is almost his base price.

In 2020, the team appeared in their first IPL final under the Captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. However, for IPL 2021, the 23 years old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been named the Captain after Shreya Iyer suffered a shoulder injury. He has been ruled out of the entire season.

IPL 2021- Delhi Capitals Team Profile Players Retained: Prithivi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy, Players Released: Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, and Mohit Sharma are the players who have been released from the team. Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer All Rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav Spinners: R Ashwin, Amit Mishra Fast Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma Coach and Assistant Coach: Coach- Ricky Ponting Assistant Coach- Mohammad Kaif

Players added to DC in auction:

S. No. Players Name 1 Steve Smith (Rs 2.2 crores) 2 Umesh Yadav (Rs. 1 Crore) 3 Ripal Patel (Rs. 20 Lakh) 4 Vishnu Vinod (Rs. 20 Lakh) 5 Lukman Meriwala (Rs. 20 Lakh) 6 M Siddharth (Rs. 20 Lakh) 7 Tom Curran ( Rs. 5.25 Crores) 8 Sam Billings (Rs. 2 Crores)

