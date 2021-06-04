Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 after vaccination? – COVID Explainer of the Day

The latest guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that one need not get tested or exercise quarantine or isolation if they are fully vaccinated, even in the case of exposure to a COVID-19 infected person.

As per CDC, a person is considered fully vaccinated after they have completed the entire course of a vaccine, be it one-dose or two-dose.

Do you need to get tested for COVID-19 if fully vaccinated?

• One should get tested for COVID-19 even if fully vaccinated in case one starts experiencing COVID-19 symptoms like fever, fatigue, and cough.

• The updated guidelines and recent studies however show that fully vaccinated people are less likely to develop the risk of a severe COVID-19 infection. The chances of getting a milder level of infection are possible but fully vaccinated people are less likely to transmit disease to others.

• Therefore, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to exclude fully vaccinated people from routine workplace screening. Though the process of screening is still recommended in prisons or homeless shelters due to the higher risk of spread of infection.

• The updated guidelines do not apply to doctors, nurses, or other healthcare workers, whose employers might still require testing. The guidance rules may be different for every country.

• With the rise in vaccination cover, the health experts are expecting the CDC to relax the COVID-19 guidelines, even for people fully vaccinated but presenting symptoms. Experts predict that several viruses and common colds can resemble the symptoms of COVID-19 thus leading to an unnecessary spike in testing during the fall season.

• Health experts at large advise to maintain hand hygiene and mask guidance, stay at home, and need not unnecessarily run out for testing out of panic.

In case of traveling aboard

• Though in certain cases such as US citizens returning from abroad, one must submit a negative COVID-19 test before boarding any flight, regardless of their vaccination status. In case someone tests positive for COVID-19, they will be put in isolation for 10 days, says the CDC.