Dr. Niti Kumar gets SERB Women Excellence Award-2020

Dr. Niti Kumar, Senior Scientist of Molecular Parasitology and Immunology Division, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow, has received the SERB Women's Excellence Award-2020. She will be awarded by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind during the National Science Day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan on February 28, 2020.

The award is given to women scientists under the age of 40, who have received honors from various national academies. Women researchers will be assisted by Science and Engineering Research Board of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with a grant of Rs 5 lakh per year for 3 years.

Dr. Niti Kumar’s Research

Dr. Niti Kumar’s research group is trying to understand the protein quality control machinery in malaria parasites to explore alternative drugs for malaria. Dr. Niti Kumar has received several awards and honors like Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award (DBT-IYBA 2015), INSA Medal for Young Scientist (2010) by Indian National Academy of Sciences and Marie Curie Early Stage Research Fellowship by European Union under 6th Framework Programme (2005-2006).

What is SERB?

Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) is a constitutional body works under the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Government of India. It was established in 2009 through an Act of the Parliament of India.

The secretary to the Department of Science and Technology (GoI) is the chairman of the board. However, other eminent scientists and senior government officials are the members of the board. The objective of SERB is to promote basic research in engineering and science to assist the scientists in India. It also helps research laboratories and academic institutions for such researches.

National Science Day

National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 every year. The basic objective of National Science Day is to attract and motivate the students towards science and to make the public aware of science and scientific achievements. National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 because of the discovery of the Raman Effect on this day. This discovery was announced by Indian Scientist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman (Sir CV Raman) on February 28.