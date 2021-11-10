DRDO signs agreement with Israel for development of dual-use technologies

The Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Directorate of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D), Defence Ministry, Israel entered into a Bilateral Innovation Agreement (BIA) on November 9, 2021.

As per the press release by the Ministry of Defence, the agreement was signed between the Chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy and Head of DDR&D, Israel BG(Retd) Dr Daniel Gold in New Delhi.

DRDO & Directorate of Defence R&D, Israel have entered into a #BilateralInnovationAgreement for development of dual use technologies. Startups & Industry of both countries will work together on emerging dual use technologies. https://t.co/6N6Xv2Hf1i pic.twitter.com/kEVTESrp5d — DRDO (@DRDO_India) November 9, 2021

Objective

The Bilateral Innovation Agreement (BIA) between India and Israel aims at promoting innovation and accelerated Research and Development in startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs of both nations for the development of dual-use technologies.

Bilateral Innovation Agreement between India and Israel: Key Highlights:

• The development efforts of the dual-use technology will be jointly funded by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and DDR&D, Israel.

• The technologies that will be developed under the Bilateral Innovation Agreement (BIA) will be available to both nations for their domestic applications.

What will happen under the agreement?

Under the Bilateral Innovation Agreement signed between India and Israel-

• Startups and industries of both countries will work together to bring out the next-generation technologies and products in the areas such as Robotics, Drones, Quantum Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Photonics, Brain-Machine Interface, Biosensing, Energy Storage, Natural Language Processing, Wearable Devices etc.

• As per the press release by the Defence Ministry, the products and technologies will be customized to meet the unique requirements of both India and Israel.