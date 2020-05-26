Manipur Earthquake: 5.5 magnitude quake hits Manipur, tremors felt in other northeastern states

Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Ritcher Scale hit Manipur late on May 25, 2020 and the tremors were felt in other north-east states as well including Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 13 km south-west of Moirang in Maniour. The tremors were also felt in Guwahati and other parts of Assam.

Manipur hit by 2 Earthquakes?

•As per reports, two back-to-back earthquakes hit Manipur late on May 25, as per National Centre for Seismology.

•The two earthquakes were reported within 13 minutes of each other.

•The first earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 had the epicentre 13 km south-west of Moirang town in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

•The second earthquake measuring 2.6 quickly followed and its epicentre was around 20 km south-west of the same Moirang town.

Any casualties?

There have been no reports of any casualty or any damage to property so far due to the earthquakes.

2016 Manipur Earthquake A high intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 had struck Manipur on January 4, 2016. The epicentre was in Tamenglong district, 30 km west of Manipur's capital city Imphal. The quake took the lives of at least 11 people, injured over 200 others and caused damage to many buildings. The tremors were extensively felt across east and north-east India and Bangladesh. The earthquake was the most destructive one to hit the state since 1880 and 1939.

Earthquakes in India in recent past

The state of Manipur had experienced mild tremors earlier on May 22 as well. The National Capital was also hit by back-to-back earthquakes with low magnitude of around 2.2 since April 12.