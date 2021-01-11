Education Ministry issues guidelines for admission, identification and continued education of migrant children

The Ministry of Education has announced guidelines for the admission, identification, and continued education of the migrant children in order to lessen the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on out of school children.

As the pandemic impacted the school's learning and education, it was felt required for every State and UT to come up with a proper strategy for a loss of learning, lower enrolments, increased dropouts, and deterioration in the gains.

For ensuring that the school-going children have the access to education and learning and for minimizing the impact of a pandemic on it, the Ministry of Education issued detailed guidelines on the measures to be taken by UTs and States during the school closure and when the school will re-open.

Main Features of Guidelines are:

Continued education for Out of School Children and those with special needs

• There should be a continuation of non-residential training for the identified Out of School Children with the help of local teachers, volunteers, and community participation.

• There should be a continuation of home-based training and education for Children with Special Needs through special educators/volunteers.

Identifying the Out of School Children

• Proper identification must be carried out by States and UTs of Out of School Children for 6 to 18 years of age through a comprehensive door to door survey. There should also be an action plan for their enrolment.

Awareness Generation and Enrolment Drives

• At the beginning of the academic year, enrolment drives must be undertaken such as School Chalo Abhiyaan and Praveshotsav, etc.

• Awareness generation among parents and community must be undertaken for enrollment and attendance of children.

• Awareness must be created for practicing rightful behaviour during coronavirus.

Students to be provided support while schools are closed

• Students must be provided support including large-scale awareness, counseling, and targeted home visits.

• Using tele counselling number and Manodarpan web portal for psycho-social support and counselling services.

• Distribution of educational material to support home-based education.

• Working on the option of the classroom on wheels as well as the classes in small groups at the village level.

• Increase in the access of TV Radio, digital/online resources for reducing learning loss.

• To ensure timely and easy access to the provisions of textbooks, uniforms, and MDM.

• Distribution of stipend on time to the enrolled CWSN girls through DBT.

• Child protection mechanisms must be strengthened at the local level.

Students support once the schools are open

• Preparation of modules for the initial period once the schools re-open so that they can easily adjust to the school environment and do not feel left-out or stressed.

• Students must be identified across different grades based on their learning levels.

• Detention norms must be relaxed to prevent dropouts this year.

Focus on Teacher capacity Building

• Online NISHTHA training modules must be utilized. Online Training module for Corona responsive behaviour will be launched on DIKSHA portal soon.

• An alternative academic calendar prepared by NCERT must be used for the joyful engagement of children in learning.