Fifth Scorpene Class Submarine Vagir of Indian Navy launched

The fifth Scorpene-Class Submarine Vagir of the Indian Navy was launched on November 12, 2020, at the Mazagon Dock in South Mumbai. The submarine comprises of superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic absorption technique.

Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik’s wife Vijaya launched the submarine via video conferencing as the Union Minister was the Chief Guest at the event and attended the occasion virtually from Goa.

According to the release by Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL), building the Scorpene was a challenge as the complexities of the simplest tasks had increased exponentially because of all the work that had to be done in the most congested of spaces.

With the launch of Vagir, India has also confirmed its position as a submarine building nation. It is also in sync with the current vision of government towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

The 5th of #IndianNavy's Kalvari Class submarines (Project 75) launched today #12Nov 20.

Named 'Vagir' in accordance with the Naval traditions by Smt Vijaya Shripad Naik. Hon'ble Rajya Raksha Mantri @shripadynaik, was Chief Guest & joined via VC.#AtmaNirbharBharat@makeinindia https://t.co/gLWR3Hnj4Z pic.twitter.com/6QOK5AJ3BZ — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 12, 2020

About Submarine Vagir:

It is a part of the six Kalvari-Class submarines that have been built in India and is designed by DCNS, a naval defence, and the energy company of France. It is built as part of the Indian Navy’s Project- 75.

The submarine is named Vagir which is a sandfish and a deadly deep-sea predator of the Indian Ocean. The first Vagir which was a submarine from Russia was commissioned on December 3, 1973, in the Indian navy. It was then decommissioned after almost three decades of service to the nation on June 7, 2001.

Functions of Vagir Submarine:

• The submarines are able to perform missions like anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, intelligence gathering, and area surveillance.

• The attack can be launched with both tube and torpedoes anti-ship missiles, whilst on surface or underwater.

• The submarine has been designed to operate in all the theatres of operations, showing the interoperability with the Naval task Force’s other components.

Technology and features of Submarine:

MDL informs that the state-of-the-art-technology has been used in the submarine to ensure the stealth features such as low radiated noise-levels, acoustic absorption techniques, ability to attack the enemy using precision-guided weapons, and hydro-dynamically optimized shape.

The stealth of the potent platform has been enhanced by giving special attention to underwater signatures. The stealth features give submarine invulnerability, which is unmatched by most submarines.