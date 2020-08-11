Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 10 launched an online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline. The Dashboard will showcase over 6,800 projects online.

The Online dashboard of NIP is to be hosted on the India Investment Grid (IIG), which is a dynamic and interactive online platform that showcases real-time and updated investment opportunities in India.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) project database will help in providing real-time updates for domestic and foreign investors in the infrastructure projects.

Launch of an online dashboard of NIP:

Ministry of Finance has informed that the online dashboard has been launched for creating world-class infrastructure in the country as well as for improving the quality of life of the citizens.

As per the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NIP provides a boost to the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, and the availability of NIP projects on IIG will ensure the easy accessibility to updated project information as well as will also attract investors for PPP projects.

She further added that it will be a great step in the direction of implementing NIP-giving a push to infrastructure development in the country.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, who was also present on the occasion mentioned that NIP aims at bolstering infrastructure development across various sectors such as logistics, transport, communication, water and sanitation, energy among others.

Government’s planning on Infrastructure Projects:

In her budget speech of 2019-20, the Finance Minister had announced an outlay of Rs. 100 lakh crores for infrastructure projects over the next five years. A high- level task force has also submitted a final report in NIP with a projected infrastructure investment of Rs. 111 lakh crores during FY 2020-2025.

NIP, which covers both social and economic infrastructure projects, will attract investments, improve project preparations into infrastructure, and will also be essential in attaining the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by FY 2025.