Forbes billionaires list 2021: Jeff Bezos retains top position, Elon Musk ranks 2nd

Forbes recently revealed its 35th annual list of the world's richest people. The billionaires list, which is one of the biggest ever, includes 2755 billionaires, 660 more than last year.

Forbes billionaires list 2021 includes 493 new additions including production powerhouse Tyler Perry and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos continued to top the list with a net worth of $177 billion, making him the world's richest person for the fourth year running.

Key Highlights

• Overall, around 724 Billionaires in the list belong to the United States, followed by China that includes Macao and Hong Kong with 698 Billionaires.

• Elon Musk, who had surpassed Bezos briefly during 2020 as Tesla stock surged, is ranked at the second position with a net worth of $151 billion.

• Bernard Arnault and his family is at the third place with a net worth of $150 billion. Arnault oversees the French fashion empire LVMH, which includes brands like Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

• The world's richest woman is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family, who is placed at no. 12 with a net worth of $73.6 billion. Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of L'Oreal.

• The youngest billionaire on the list is 18-year-old Kevin David Lehmann, who with a net worth of $3.3 billion is placed 925th on the list. He owns 50% of Germany's leading drugstore chain, dm (drogerie markt).

• Former US President Donald Trump is placed at No. 1,299 in the Forbes list with $2.4 billion, down from No. 1,001 last year.

• Michael Bloomberg is placed at 20th position with a net worth of $59 billion, while Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is at no. 173 with a $12.5 billion net worth.

• Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and family is placed at no. 71 on the list with a net worth of $23.5 billion.

• Popular reality TV host Oprah Winfrey is placed at no. 1174 with a net worth of $2.7 billion.

• Kanye West is placed at no. 1,750 with a net worth of $1.8 billion, while his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian is placed at no. 2,674 with a net worth of around $1 billion.

Forbes billionaires list 2021: Top 10 Billionaires