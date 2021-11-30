Formal Military Certification to Indian Bio-Jet Fuel Technology- All you need to know

The Ministry of Science & Technology informed on November 29, 2021, that CSIR-IIP Dehradun’s home-grown technology for producing bio-jet fuels has been formally approved for use on military aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The Provisional Clearance (PC) Certificate to the Indian Bio-Jet Fuel Technology was handed over by R. Kamalakannan, Group Director (AT&FOL), Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification to the Principal Scientist from CSIR-IIP. The formal military certification represents India’s growing confidence in the aviation biofuel sector.

Indian Bio-Jet Fuel Technology: All you need to know

The Bio-Jet Fuel Technology has undergone evaluation tests and trials over the last 3 years. It has been developed by the Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) which is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Indian Bio-Jet Fuel Technology Receives Formal Military Certification



This certification represents India’s growing confidence in aviation biofuel sector and another step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Military certification to Bio-Jet Fuel Technology: Why is it significant?

The testing of the airborne item is a complex and meticulous process that involves intricate checks while also ensuring the highest level of flight safety. Fuel, the lifeline of aircraft, requires a thorough analysis before being filled into the manned flying machines.

The military certification to the technology is an acknowledgment of satisfactory results that are obtained from various ground and in-flight tests that were performed on the indigenous bio-jet fuel through various test agencies that are supported by the Indian Air Force.

The clearance is significant as it will enable the Indian Armed Forces to use the bio-jet fuel that is produced using indigenous technology across all of its operational aircraft. It will also facilitate the early commercialization of home-grown technology and its mass production.

Indian Bio-Jet Fuel: Details

• Indian bio-jet fuel can be produced from the used tree-borne oils, cooking oils, short gestation oilseed crops grown off-season by the farmers, and waste extracts from the edible oil processing units.

• The fuel will also reduce air pollution because of its ultralow sulfur content in comparison with conventional jet fuel and contribute to the country’s net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets.

• The fuel will enhance the livelihoods of the farmers and the tribals engaged in collecting, producing, and extracting non-edible oils.