Formal Military Certification to Indian Bio-Jet Fuel Technology- All you need to know

Formal Military Certification to Indian Bio-Jet Fuel Technology. How the certification is significant for the Indian Air Force?

 

Created On: Nov 30, 2021 16:23 IST
Indian Bio-Jet Fuel Technology

The Ministry of Science & Technology informed on November 29, 2021, that CSIR-IIP Dehradun’s home-grown technology for producing bio-jet fuels has been formally approved for use on military aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The Provisional Clearance (PC) Certificate to the Indian Bio-Jet Fuel Technology was handed over by R. Kamalakannan, Group Director (AT&FOL), Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification to the Principal Scientist from CSIR-IIP. The formal military certification represents India’s growing confidence in the aviation biofuel sector.

The Bio-Jet Fuel Technology has undergone evaluation tests and trials over the last 3 years. It has been developed by the Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) which is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Military certification to Bio-Jet Fuel Technology: Why is it significant?

The testing of the airborne item is a complex and meticulous process that involves intricate checks while also ensuring the highest level of flight safety. Fuel, the lifeline of aircraft, requires a thorough analysis before being filled into the manned flying machines.

The military certification to the technology is an acknowledgment of satisfactory results that are obtained from various ground and in-flight tests that were performed on the indigenous bio-jet fuel through various test agencies that are supported by the Indian Air Force.

The clearance is significant as it will enable the Indian Armed Forces to use the bio-jet fuel that is produced using indigenous technology across all of its operational aircraft. It will also facilitate the early commercialization of home-grown technology and its mass production.

Indian Bio-Jet Fuel: Details

Indian bio-jet fuel can be produced from the used tree-borne oils, cooking oils, short gestation oilseed crops grown off-season by the farmers, and waste extracts from the edible oil processing units.

The fuel will also reduce air pollution because of its ultralow sulfur content in comparison with conventional jet fuel and contribute to the country’s net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets.

The fuel will enhance the livelihoods of the farmers and the tribals engaged in collecting, producing, and extracting non-edible oils.

