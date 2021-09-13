Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes passed away on September 13, 2021, at the age of 80 in Mangaluru. Fernandes was hospitalized for treatment at a private hospital after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his home.

Fernandes, a former Union Minister was considered a close aide to both Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He also served as Parliamentary Secretary to former PM Rajiv Gandhi from 1984-85.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to condole the death of Fernandes. The Congress Party tweeted that Fernandes was a Congress stalwart whose vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to express their heartfelt condolences.

Who was Oscar Fernandes?

Oscar Fernandes was an Indian politician, a senior Indian National Congress leader. He served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways as well as Labour and Employment during the Manmohan-led UPA government. He was also the Chairman of the Central Election Authority of the All India Congress Committee. Fernandes also held the post of the AICC General Secretary. He was also the Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Fernandes has been a 5-time Lok Sabha MP from the same constituency. He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 from the Udupi constituency in Karnataka. He got re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984, 1989, 1991, and 1996 from Udupi. In 1998, he got elected to the Rajya Sabha. In 2004, he got re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

From 2004 to 2009, he held the post as the Union Minister for Labour and Employment during the Manmohan-led UPA government. He held various portfolios such as overseas Indian affairs, statistics and programme implementation. From 2013 to 2014, he was the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways.