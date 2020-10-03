Indian Army builds war memorial for 20 soldiers who martyred in Galwan clash

The Indian Army has built a memorial to honour the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the India-China violent clash at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15.

The memorial honours all those Indian Bravehearts who lost their lives in action against the Chinese Army in GalwanValley after evicting them from an observation post near the Y-junction area there under Operation Snow Leopard.

The war memorial has been built at the unit level near the KM-120 post on the strategic road Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie, Ladakh.

The names of the 20 martyred Indian soldiers have been etched on the memorial along with the details of the June 15 operation, which was called "Operation Snow Leopard".

What exactly happened on June 15?

As per the inscription on the war memorial, on June 15, 2020, Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, led the Quick Reaction Force of the 16 Bihar and attached troops tasked to evict the PLA OP from Gen AY Nala and move further to PP14.

The column was successful in evicting the PLA OP from Y Nala and reached PP14 where a skirmish broke out between the Indian Army and the PLA troops.

Colonel Santosh Babu led from the front and his troops fought gallantly in a hand to hand combat, causing heavy casualties to the PLA. The inscription further read that in the ensuing fight twenty "Gallants of Galwan" achieved martyrdom including Colonel Santosh Babu.