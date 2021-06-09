Government approves construction of 3.61 lakh houses under PMAY-U

The Central Government has given its approval to 708 proposals for the construction of 3.61 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U).

The decision was taken by the Union Government at the 54th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMS) under PMAY-U on June 9, 2021. This was also the first CSMS meeting during the second wave of pandemics.

As per the statement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the meeting was attended by 13 States/UTs, and these houses are proposed to be constructed across ‘Beneficiary led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership Verticals’.

At the 54th CSMC meeting of @PMAYUrban yesterday, 3.61 lakh new houses have been sanctioned.



The Committee also accorded approval for revision of projects comprising of 3.75 lakh houses.



The total number of houses to be built under #HousingForAll is now 112.4 lakh. pic.twitter.com/0K2i48rbSe — Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (@MoHUA_India) June 9, 2021

Key Highlights:

• With the latest decision, as of date, the total number of sanctioned houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban is now 112.4 lakh. So far, 82.5 lakh houses have been grounded for the construction, of which 48.31 lakh have been completed/delivered.

• The total investment under the mission is Rs. 7.35 lakh crores which also has central assistance of Rs. 1.81 lakh crores of which 96,067 crores of funds have been released.

• During the meeting, the state/UTs governments also put their proposals for the revision of the project due to different issues such as topographical hazards, land, change of preferences of verticals, loss of lives, and inter-city migration.

Emphasis on Light House Projects:

Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, while addressing the meeting, laid emphasis on 6 Light House Projects (LHPs), the foundation stones of which were laid by PM Modi in January 2021.

The LHPs are being constructed at Chennai, Agartala, Lucknow, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Indore.

He stated that these Light House projects must galvanize all the concerned departments that are involved in the construction and that the use of cutting-edge technology must be replicated and scaled up.

PMAY-U Awards 2021:

During the meeting, Durga Shankar Prasad also launched the ‘PMAY-U Awards 2021- 100 Days Challenge’.

The awards were given to recognize as well as celebrate the outstanding performance and contribution by the States, UTs, beneficiaries, and Urban Local Bodies for the successful implementation of the mission and for creating a healthy competition.

About Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban:

It is a flagship mission of the Indian Government which is being implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The mission was launched on June 25, 2015.

PMAY-U addresses the shortage of urban housing among various categories including the slum dwellers and it aims at providing pucca houses to all the eligible urban households by 2022.