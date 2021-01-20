Government considering nasal vaccine candidate, could be game-changer if effective: NITI Aayog Member

The central government has identified a nasal vaccine candidate, which could be a game-changer if it works. This was informed by Dr. VK Paul, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul on January 19, 2021.

Dr. Paul confirmed that a nasal vaccine candidate has come under consideration for phase 1 and phase 2 trials but said that we will have to wait to know the results.

He stated that it looks like an exciting development, as potentially, this route can be used to deliver a safe antigen to prompt an immunological response.

He continued by saying that if this does work then it could be a game-changer as it would be easier to administer on a large scale. He said that we look forward to this development.

The NITI Aayog member revealed the same while answering a question on nasal vaccine during a press briefing. He confirmed that such a possibility is very plausible scientifically.

He further called upon people to end vaccine hesitancy as India was in a comfortable situation, assuring that both the vaccines against COVID-19 were safe.

He requested the doctors and nurses to accept the vaccine and said that "We are not fulfilling our societal responsibility if a vaccine assigned to you is not being taken. The whole world is clamouring for the vaccine. I request the doctors and nurses to accept the vaccine."

Background

Till January 18, 2021, around 580 adverse events were reported following immunization (AEFIs), as per the Health Ministry. However, no serious problems have occurred until now.

Almost 4,54,049 people were vaccinated in India till January 19.