Government launches National Monitoring Dashboard on COVID-19 Grievances

The National Monitoring Dashboard on COVID 19 Grievances was launched by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Dr. Jitendra Singh on April 1, 2020. The dashboard has been developed and implemented by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The COVID-19 related public grievances will be handled on a priority basis by the technical team of DARPG. The team will be receiving the grievances in CPGRAMS with all the Departments and States/Union Territories/Ministries.

The National Monitoring Dashboard on COVID-19 Grievances was set up by DARPG based on the recommendation of the Empowered Group Officers, which was constituted under the Disaster Management Act 2005 on Public Grievances and Suggestions.

Objective:

The National Monitoring Dashboard will ensure quick and timely implementation of COVID 19 Response Activities.

Key Highlights:

• Jitendra Singh personally reviewed the status of 262 COVID-19 related grievances of Central Government and 83 grievances of State Governments on Day 1 of the launch.

• The National Monitoring Board received 43 grievances of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 26 grievances of Ministry of Finance and 31 grievances of Ministry of External Affairs.

• The grievance portal will be monitored and updated at a senior level in the Government on a daily basis.

Types of Grievances addressed:

- Complaints regarding essential supplies

- Complaints regarding violation of lockdown

- Examination- related complaints

- Quarantine facilities

- Complaints regarding examinations

- Requests for evacuation from foreign countries

- Rescheduling of interests repayments on loans

Significance:

The National Monitoring Dashboard was operationalized and about 62 grievances of the citizens were addressed within two days.