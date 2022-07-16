Guidelines for Monkeypox: Health Ministry issues guidelines for Monkeypox management

Guidelines for Monkeypox: The Union Ministry of Health released guidelines for Monkeypox management on July 15, 2022. The guidelines for monkeypox include basic instructions to the general public to avoid contracting the disease including avoid contact with infected people and dead or wild animals such as monkeys and rodents.

The guidelines for monkeypox also include instructions to visit the nearest health facility if one comes in close contact with an individual infected with monkeypox or an area with the infected people or animals.

At least 15 Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories across the country have been trained in the diagnostic test for monkeypox detection by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This comes after India reported its first Monkeypox case in a traveller, who arrived in Kerala from the United Arab Emirates, and tested positive for the viral disease on July 14, 2022.

The Union Health Ministry has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to coordinate with the state health authorities in setting up public health measures in the state.

The centre's expert team comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi.

It also comprises senior officials from the Health Ministry along with experts from the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala. The expert team will work closely with the State Health Departments and take stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions.

Centre's Guidelines for Monkeypox: Key Highlights

Monkeypox spreads through close contact with lesions, body fluids, prolonged contact with Respiratory Droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The health secretary has asked all the states/ union territories to undertake contact tracing, testing and other surveillance activities following the detection of a case.

The health secretary has asked the states and UTs to follow testing, IPC protocols and clinical management.

He further asked the states to screen and test all suspect cases at points of entries and in the community.

He stated that isolation of the patient till all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off and constant monitoring and timely treatment of complications along with supportive therapies are the key measures to prevent mortality.

Further, hospitals must be identified and adequate human resource and logistic support should be ensured to manage suspect/confirmed cases of Monkeypox.

