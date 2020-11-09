Gyanendra Ningombam from Manipur elected as 1st president of Hockey India from Northeast

Gyanendra Ningombam from Manipur has been elected unopposed as the President of Hockey India while the former president of the body, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has been back at the Hockey India Executive Board on the Senior Vice President Post after being elected unopposed.

Hockey India, the governing body of Hockey held its 10th Hockey India Congress and Elections on November 6, 2020, where the newly elected President and Vice President of the body officially took charge of their duties.

Gyanendra Ningombam, on being elected unopposed, has become the first President of Hockey India from the Northeast region. Ningombam who has been elected for the term for two years had formerly held the position of officiating President after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad gave his resignation in July 2020.

Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh congratulated Mr. Ningombam on being elected as the new president of Hockey India from Manipur via Twitter. While Manipur Hockey also congratulated him on heading Hockey India as a full-fledged President.

Congratulations to Shri Gyanendro Ningombam on being elected unopposed as Hockey India President at the 10th Hockey India Congress & Elections held in New Delhi. Gyanendro Ningombam becomes the first President from the North East India to spearhead @TheHockeyIndia. pic.twitter.com/WLTJAwdWeo — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 6, 2020

Gyanendra Ningombam: New President of Hockey India

• Ningombam from Manipur has been associated with the discipline of Hockey in the state for the last 40 years.

• He has also been actively involved in the development of the discipline at the grass-root level in the North East region and has impressed everyone with his work.

• Gyanendra Ningombam was also the senior vice-president of Hockey India, Chief Executive Officer of Manipur Hockey, and Senior Vice President of Manipur Hockey.

• Ningombam had also served as the editor of Meeyam, an evening daily in Manipur.

The 10th Hockey India Congress was held on 6th November, 2020 to celebrate another successful year of Hockey.



Give it up for Shri Gyanendro Ningombam on being elected as the President, Hockey India.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/1BqiaVRvsB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 6, 2020

Planning Hockey events post COVID-19:

As the Home Affairs Ministry gave the green signal to resume sporting activities in September 2020, the members of the 10th Hockey India Congress had a fruitful discussion on the roadmap for the resumption of the domestic calendar and for the sport in India while keeping in mind the precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussion was mainly held on the guidelines to hold another successful Annual National Championship in 2021 as well as planning for the upcoming year for major sporting events.