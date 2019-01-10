Indian men's hockey coach Harendra Singh was on January 9, 2019 sacked from the position and offered the task of helming the junior squad by the national federation.



Explaining the sudden decision, Hockey India said in a statement that though the year 2018 was very disappointing for the Indian Men's Hockey Team with results not going as expected, they believe investing in the junior program will reap long-term benefits.



About Harendra Singh

• Hailing from Chhapra, Bihar, Singh started his career as a halfback playing with IFFCO Tokio in Delhi. In 1988, he joined the Mahindra & Mahindra team in Mumbai on the insistence of former India coach JM Carvalho.



• He switched to Air India in 1990 and later became the company's senior manager.



• Singh made his international debut at the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, where India won silver.



• He represented the Indian hockey team in 43 matches before retiring at the age of 26 citing too much politics in the game.



• His coaching career began, when he started playing for the French club HC Lyon in 1995 under Coach Tony Fernandes who asked Singh to manage the club's junior side "realising his potential as coach".



• After a few years of coaching in France, he returned to India and worked in various coaching and managerial roles of national senior and junior teams in tournaments such as 2000 Summer Olympics, 2005 Men's Hockey Junior World Cup, 2006 Men's Hockey World Cup, 2006 Asian Games, 2009 Men's Hockey Asia Cup and 2010 Men's Hockey World Cup.



• He was awarded the Dronacharya Award in 2012.