Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate first direct international flight between Srinagar-Sharjah on October 23

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Jammu & Kashmir on October 23, 2021, for a three-day visit, will inaugurate the first direct international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

This will also be the Union Home Minister’s first visit to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Ahead of the minister’s visit to the Union Territory, several traffic restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar including those driving two-wheelers are subjected to intensive security checks by the police officials.

In addition to the security, a total of 50 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams have also been deployed to Jammu and Kashmir for security purposes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation in the Union Territory

International flights in Srinagar: Key Points

• The international flights will begin in Srinagar from October 23, following a meeting between the top officials involved in the Union Territory’s administration.

• This has come nearly a month after the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the efforts are on to start the international flight services in Srinagar. He added that it will give a boost to the development of the Union Territory.

• The minister had also said that the terminal at the Srinagar airport will be expanded from 25,000 square meter to 63,000 square meter.

• There will also be an investment of Rs. 1,500 crores at the Srinagar airport, while Rs. 600 crores will be spent on the Jammu airport by the government.

Arrangements for international flights and passengers at Srinagar airport

• The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, in a meeting, discussed the necessary arrangements needed to put into place and the management of passengers at Srinagar Airport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The arrangements for the customs and immigration were also discussed.

• The officers were directed to execute arrangements, including the management and the regulation of passengers, segregation of international and domestic passengers, rapid PCR at the airport for international passengers apart from the mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID before 48 hours.

• The issue of brick kilns within the eight-kilometer radius of Srinagar International airport was also discussed.

.@JmuKmrPolice के शहीद जवान परवेज अहमद दार के घर जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। मुझे व पूरे देश को उनकी बहादुरी पर गर्व है। उनके परिजनों से भेंट की और उनकी पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी दी।



मोदी जी ने जो नए J&K की कल्पना की है, उसको साकार करने के लिए J&K पुलिस पूरी तन्मयता से प्रयासरत है। pic.twitter.com/Krv6CNfdJu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to J&K: Other details

• Apart from inaugurating the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, the minister will also chair a high-level review security meeting in Srinagar, before leaving for Jammu, where he will address a rally.

• It will also be the first review meeting after the targeted killings of civilians in the valley. The minister also visited the families of the civilians.

• The Home Minister, during his visit to UT, will review various developmental projects under PM’s package.

• He is also likely to interact with Panchayati Raj representatives, district development counselors, and block development counselors.