Home Minister Amit Shah launches ‘Ayushman Bharat CAPF’ healthcare scheme- Check details

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 2, 2021, rolled out the ‘Ayushman Bharat CAPF’ healthcare scheme on a pan-India basis. The scheme has been launched for the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in all states in a phased manner.

The Home Minister handed over the ‘Ayushman Card’ to a jawan of CAPF and also handed over the ‘Ayushman CAPF’ Scheme health cards to the Director-General, NSG for the distribution to the NSG Personnel.

Home Minister Amit Shah, while handing out the ‘Ayushman Card’ said, “you protect the country without any worry, the Modi government will take care of your family.”

देश की सुरक्षा में समर्पित हमारे CAPF के जवानों व उनके परिजनों के स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा हेतु @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र सरकार निरंतर संकल्पित है।



उसी दिशा में आज Ayushman CAPF की राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर शुरुआत की, जिसको पायलट बेसिस पर 23 जनवरी को असम में शुरू किया गया था। pic.twitter.com/F7nLsHBRfX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 2, 2021

Objective

‘Ayushman CAPF healthcare’ scheme is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Health Authority (NHA). It aims to provide cashless and paperless medical treatment at the empanelled hospitals and will also ensure access to health services across the country to CAPF personnel.

Ayushman Bharat for CAPFs

The Ayushman Bharat CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) is a first-of-its-kind initiative that leverages the strength of the existing robust IT framework, access to the network of various private hospitals, and the portability of services across India.

साथ ही NSG के जवानों को Ayushman CAPF योजना के अंतर्गत स्वास्थ्य कार्ड वितरित किए।



मोदी सरकार की इस योजना से दिसंबर 2021 तक देशभर में 35 लाख से अधिक CAPF कर्मियों व उनके परिजनों को मुफ्त इलाज का लाभ मिल सकेगा। pic.twitter.com/LwmBKuZCpi — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 2, 2021

Ayushman CAPF Healthcare Scheme: Key Details

• The Ayushman CAPF Healthcare Scheme was rolled out by the Home Minister on a pilot basis to the personnel of all CAPF’s in Guwahati, Assam on January 23, 2021.

• The scheme also provides paperless and cashless facilities at Out Patients Departments besides the follow-ups.

• The CAPF personnel and their dependents will get an e-card which can be used by them to avail the scheme.

• The health facilities under the Ayushman CAPF healthcare scheme will be available in all CGHS and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) empanelled private hospitals in a phased manner.

• A dedicated website has also been prepared to facilitate the jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and their families.

Distribution of health cards

The Home Minister Amit Shah informed that the process of distribution of health cards across CAPF’s, which began on November 2, 2021, is scheduled to be completed by December 2021 and about 35 lakh cards will be distributed. He also said that the Modi government has always given priority to the CAPFs.