MHA directs paramilitary forces to ban Facebook

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the paramilitary forces to ban Facebook for their personnel and ex-servicemen. The Ministry issued the direction on July 13, 2020 through a letter to all paramilitary forces including CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and NSG.

The Home Ministry has asked the paramilitary forces to ban Facebook not only for the personnel who are currently serving them but also for ex-servicemen as they remain in touch with the armed forces.

The Home Ministry sent the directive after receiving an e-mail from Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy asking to extend the ban of foreign apps in paramilitary forces as well.

Why has Facebook been banned for paramilitary forces and ex-servicemen?

The MHA letter stated that the Facebook ban should be extended to the entire paramilitary force including the CRPF, BSF, NSG and the ex-servicemen as they are generally in touch with the Indian Armed Forces. The forces were given time till July 15 to take action and delete the app.

India should have its own version of Facebook/ Instagram?

The MHA letter stated that ideally, India should have its own version of apps like Facebook or Instagram, which no foreign country can access.

Background

The Indian Army had earlier issued a directive, asking its personnel to delete 89 mobile apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, Tinder, PUBG. The Army had taken the decision to avoid leakage of information, especially to foreign nations.

The banned apps include video streaming apps like Zoom, LiveMe, social media apps like SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook, e-commerce apps like Ali Express, Shein, Club Factory and dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, TrulyMadly, Couch Surfing, Coffee meets Bagel and Hinge.

The 89 banned apps also include those banned by the centre citing a threat to India's integrity and sovereignty and defence security of the state and public order.