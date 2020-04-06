HRD Ministry launches COVID-19 student helpline portal

HRD Ministry launched the unique MHRD-AICTE COVID-19 student helpline portal on April 3, 2020. The portal has been developed by student interns Shivanshu and Akash of Graphic Era University in the record time of one day.

The Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal launched the website in the presence of MP Poonia, Vice Chairman AICTE, Buddha Chandrashekhar, Chief Coordinating officer AICTE.

The unique portal by AICTE has been launched to provide help and support to the students at the time of National lockdown due to COVID-19.

Objectives:

The portal will help the students who have been facing difficulties due to the closure of colleges and hostels. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the national lockdown was imposed since March 25, which majorly affected the ongoing college classes.

COVID-19 Students Helpline Portal Highlights:

• The portal will connect those who are willing to provide help with those who need help.

• The nature of support offered through the portal will include accommodation, online classes, attendance, examination, food, scholarships, transport, harassment, health, etc.

• Around 6500 colleges have already provided their support to the portal. Students with any queries or difficulties are encouraged to connect directly through the portal.

The HRD Minister appreciated the efforts of the students who have created this unique platform. The minister also mentioned the support of many higher educational institutions that are empowering healthcare services through their research. During the launch, AICTE Chairman appealed to the NGOs and social organizations to render support, similar to the 6500 colleges.