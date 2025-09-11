Chhattisgarh Schools Saturday Timings Revised; Details Here

The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has decided the new school timings for Saturdays. From now on, all schools running in the first shift will open from 7:30 am to 11:30 am.

For schools that have two shifts, the timings will be different. Primary and pre-secondary classes will be held from 12 noon to 4 pm, while high school and secondary classes will run from 7:30 am to 11:30 am. These new rules were announced by the School Education Department at Mahanadi Bhawan.

Chhattisgarh School Timings 2025

On Teachers’ Day 2025, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made an important announcement. He said that Science Clubs will be started in 101 schools. Also, special workshops on space and satellites will be held in more than 200 schools in Raipur district.

These science activities will continue for 75 days. The aim is to promote scientific thinking, spark curiosity, and encourage innovation among school students. This program is part of ‘Mission Antariksh’ and ‘Project Jai Vigyan’.