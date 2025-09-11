Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
Chhattisgarh Schools Saturday Timings Revised; Details Here

Sep 11, 2025, 13:05 IST

The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has fixed new Saturday school timings. Shift-one schools will run from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, while primary and pre-secondary two-shift classes will be from 12 noon to 4 pm. On Teachers’ Day 2025, CM Vishnu Deo Sai also announced science clubs, space workshops, and innovation projects under Mission Antariksh and Project Jai Vigyan.

The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has decided the new school timings for Saturdays. From now on, all schools running in the first shift will open from 7:30 am to 11:30 am.

For schools that have two shifts, the timings will be different. Primary and pre-secondary classes will be held from 12 noon to 4 pm, while high school and secondary classes will run from 7:30 am to 11:30 am. These new rules were announced by the School Education Department at Mahanadi Bhawan.

Chhattisgarh School Timings 2025

On Teachers’ Day 2025, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made an important announcement. He said that Science Clubs will be started in 101 schools. Also, special workshops on space and satellites will be held in more than 200 schools in Raipur district.

These science activities will continue for 75 days. The aim is to promote scientific thinking, spark curiosity, and encourage innovation among school students. This program is part of ‘Mission Antariksh’ and ‘Project Jai Vigyan’.

Under Project Jai Vigyan, students will take part in workshops, exhibitions, competitions, and innovation projects. These will help children gain knowledge, build new ideas, and grow confidence. To make this possible, the district administration has joined hands with IDYM Foundation and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA).

