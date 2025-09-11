NMDC Admit Card 2025 Out for 995 vacancies at nmdc.co.in, Download Hall Ticket for Exam on Sep 13

NMDC Admit Card 2025: NMDC Limited has uploaded the call letters of the exam for various technical and non-technical categories on its official website. NMDC is all set to conduct the written exam for 995 vacancies including Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, Blaster, Electrician, Electronics Technician, HEM Mechanic, HEM Operator, MCO, QCA. Candidates can download NMDC Admit Card from the official website of NMDC-https://www.nmdc.co.in/. However, you can also download the admit card through NMDC Admit Card provided below:

How to Download NMDC Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website of NMDC - nmdc.co.in and go to 'Careers' Section Go to ‘TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER "CLICK HERE" , given against ‘Click Here to download call letter for Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RS-04 Grade Posts ’ Provide your ‘Application Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and Email ID’ Download NMDC Call Letter.

NMDC Admit Card 2025 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates set to appear in the exam for the vacancies including Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, Blaster, Electrician, Electronics Technician, HEM Mechanic, HEM Operator are to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-