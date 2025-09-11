NMDC Admit Card 2025 Out for 995 vacancies at nmdc.co.in, Download Hall Ticket for Exam on Sep 13

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Manish Kumar
Sep 11, 2025, 13:16 IST

NMDC Admit Card 2025 Download: NMDC Limited has uploaded the call letters of the exam for various technical and non-technical categories on its official website. NMDC will conduct the written exam for 995 vacancies including Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, Blaster, Electrician, Electronics Technician, HEM Mechanic, HEM Operator, MCO, QCA on September 13, 2025. Check all details here. 

Get all details about NMDC Admit Card 2025 here

NMDC Admit Card 2025: NMDC Limited has uploaded the call letters of the exam for various technical and non-technical categories on its official website. NMDC is all set to conduct the written exam for 995 vacancies including Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, Blaster, Electrician, Electronics Technician, HEM Mechanic, HEM Operator, MCO, QCA. Candidates can download NMDC Admit Card from the official website of NMDC-https://www.nmdc.co.in/.
However, you can also download the admit card through NMDC Admit Card provided below:

NMDC Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

NMDC Admit Card 2025 Highlights 

NMDC Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Conducting Authority

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC Steel)

Name of Posts

Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, Blaster, Electrician, Electronics Technician, HEM Mechanic, HEM Operator, MCO, QCA

Number of vacancies

995

Exam Date

Sep13, 2025

Admit Card status 

Out

Educational Qualification

ITI/Diploma/B.Sc.

Selection Process

OMR-based test/Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Physical Ability Test/Trade Test

Credentials required 

Form No./ Registration No/Registered Email-ID/Date of Birth

Official website

nmdc.co.in

How to Download NMDC Admit Card 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of NMDC - nmdc.co.in and go to 'Careers' Section
  2. Go to ‘TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER "CLICK HERE" , given against ‘Click Here to download call letter for Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RS-04 Grade Posts
  3. Provide your ‘Application Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and Email ID’
  4. Download NMDC Call Letter.

NMDC Admit Card 2025 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates set to appear in the exam for the vacancies including Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, Blaster, Electrician, Electronics Technician, HEM Mechanic, HEM Operator are to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-

  • Reach the center before reporting time.
  • Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.
  • Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.
  • Follow instructions of the invigilators strictly.

