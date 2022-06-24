IB Chief of India: Tapan Deka appointed as the new Intelligence Bureau Chief

IB Chief 2022: Tapan Deka has been appointed as the new Chief of the Intelligence Bureau. The appointment of Tapak Deka as the new IB Chief was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Deka is a 1988 IPS Officer of Himachal Pradesh Cadre who will assume the post of IB Chief for a tenure of two years from June 30.

Along with the appointment of Tapan Deka as the new IB Chief, RAW Chief Samant Goel has been given a one-year extension. Earlier on June 23, 2022, the Government of India also appointed Dinkar Gupta as the Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is a senior 1987-batch IPS Officer from Punjab who has been appointed for the top position till March 31, 2024, which is the date of his retirement or till the further orders, whichever comes earlier.

Special Director Intelligence Bureau IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka, appointed as Director Intelligence Bureau for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/Vs1hxlqNQ2 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

IB Chief of India: Who is Tapan Deka?

Tapan Deka is currently the head of the Operations Desk of the Intelligence Bureau and has been tracking the terrorists and religious radicalization for the past two decades.

Tapan Deka is a 1988 batch Himachal Pradesh Cadre officer who is essentially an expert on the North-East Affairs and was also sent by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam after the anti-CAA violence broke out in the state in 2019.

By appointing Tapan Deka as the Chief of the Intelligence Bureau, the Central Government has given preference to an officer over some four seniors in the Intelligence Bureau with the objective of adding more strength to the Intelligence Agency.

Tapan Deka: Why appointment as IB Chief is significant?

A quiet thorough professional, Tapan Deka was the man who cracked the Indian Mujahideen group and also the group who investigated the 26/11 attacks.

Tapan Kumar Deka has been tracking the Islamic Radicalization for the past two decades, while also maintaining his roots and links in Assam, Coming from a humble background, Tapan Deka has a clear understanding of terrorism in the country from Pakistan-based jihadists in Kashmir to PFI in Kerala.

RAW Chief of India: Samant Goel gets an extension

The Central Government has given the second extension to RAW Chief Samant Goel by giving him an unprecedented second extension after a two-year of fixed tenure for building up operational capability and accountability of India's external agency. Samant Goel, a Punjab Cadre officer believes in calling spade a spade and brings total commitment to his job. He worked closely with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.