ICAR Republic Day tableau 'Kisan Gandhi' wins first prize

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was awarded the first prize for its Tableau, ‘Kisan Gandhi’ in the Republic Day Parade - 2019. The Union Minister of Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman, handed over the award to the ICAR team in New Delhi on January 28, 2019.



The ICAR tableau displayed the importance of dairy farming, use of indigenous breeds and livestock based organic agriculture for rural prosperity.

Theme The ICAR Republic Day tableau - 2018 rolled down at Rajpath with the theme of integrated farming, “Mishrit Kheti, Khushiyon Ki Kheti”.

Key Highlights



• The ICAR tableau “Kisan Gandhi” portrayed Mahatma Gandhi’s vision to improve agriculture and livestock for the prosperity of rural communities.



• To gain more insight, Gandhi attended a training program on dairy farming for fifteen days in 1927 at Bangalore Centre of the ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute.



• He also visited and appreciated the 'Indore method' of composting at the Institute of Plant Industry, Indore in 1935.



• In the tableau, Gandhi was shown with goats and a cow. Organic agriculture, a revolution in cotton and milk production and food safety analysis for better health were also showcased.



• Kasturba Gandhi was also shown engaged with Charkha and caring for animals at Bapu Kuti at Wardha Ashram. It symbolised livestock based sustainable and climate resilient agriculture.



• In total, 22 tableaux rolled down the Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade including 16 tableaux from states and Union Territories and six from various central ministries and departments.