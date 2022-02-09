ICC Player of the Month January 2022: Dewald Brevis, Ebadot Hossain and Keegan Petersen nominated

ICC Player of the month January 2022: The ICC Player of the Month January 2022 male and female nominees have been announced. The fans can now vote for their ICC player of the month for January.

Fans can vote for their ICC player of the month by visiting ICC's official website and submitting their vote for their favourite player.

The nominees for ICC Player of the month for January 2022 include the following cricketers:

ICC Men's Player of the Month January 2022 nominees

Dewald Brevis, South Africa U19: The South African Under 19 Player is one of the nominees for ICC player of the month for January 2022 courtesy his brilliant all-round performance in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. Dewald Brevis, nicknamed 'Baby AB', finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 506 runs with two centuries and three fifties in six matches. He also picked up seven wickets, which led him to win the Player of the Tournament title.

Ebadot Hossain, Bangladesh: The Bangladeshi bowler picked up nine wickets in the two tests against New Zealand in January. His figures included 6/46 in the first test that led Bangladesh to register a historic victory against New Zealand. He won the player of the match title for his outstanding performance.

Keegan Petersen, South Africa: The South African batsman scored a total of 244 runs during the home Test series against India, helping his team register a series win at home. He was named player of the series.

ICC Women's Player of the Month January 2022 nominees

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka: The Sri Lankan captain has been nominated for player of the month for delivering outstanding all-round performances in the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers in January. She finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with a total of 221 runs and picked up four wickets. She not only helped her team win the tournament but also sealed their place as the eighth team in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year, as the sport returns to the event for the first time since 1998.

Deandra Dottin, West Indies: The West Indies batter put up a splendid performance in the ODI series against South Africa in January by scoring 187 runs in two matches, including an unbeaten 150.

Heather Knight, England: The England skipper scored a total of 216 runs, including an unbeaten 168 runs in the first innings of England's sole test match against Australia in Women's Ashes in Canberra. It was the second-highest score by a captain in the history of Women’s Tests. The match ended in a draw after Australia put up a great fight.