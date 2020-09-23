India, Australia conducts two-days naval exercise in Indian Ocean

Navies of India and Australia will be carrying out a two-days mega exercise in the Indian Ocean starting from September 23, 2020. These exercises will involve a range of anti-aircraft drills, complex naval maneuvers, and helicopter operations.

As per the Navy spokesperson, the naval exercise is aimed at improving the understanding, enhancing interoperability, and imbibing best practices from each other. Indian Navy has already carried out similar exercises with navies of Japan, the US, and Russia.

This will be the fourth major drill by the Indian Navy since June 2020 which can be seen amid India’s rising tense border row with China and in the backdrop of growing activities by the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region.

Significance of India-Australia Naval exercise:

According to the Navy spokesperson, the naval exercise which is in keeping with the strong bond shared by the two navies of India and Australia will be another step towards strengthening the Indo-Australia Defence Relations as well as the continued efforts of both the governments to work closely to enhance the safety and security of the global commons. The two navies of India and Australia have built a robust relationship through regular exercises.

India-Australia Naval Exercise: Essential Points

• The exercise will involve advanced surface and anti-air exercises including seamanship exercises, weapon firings, cross-deck flying operations, and naval manoeuvers.

• HMAS Hobart which is a lead-ship of the Hobart-class air warfare destroyers will be among the assets to be deployed in the exercise by the Royal Australian Navy.

• Indian Navy ships Karmuk and Sahyadri will be a part of Indian Platforms.

India’s naval exercise with US Navy:

In July 2020, the Indian Navy had carried out a military exercise with a US Navy carrier strike group led by the Nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, off the coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. USS Nimitz is the world’s largest warship.

In India’s exercise with the US Navy, four frontline warships of the Indian Navy had participated. The US carrier strike group had been transiting through the Indian Ocean Region on its way from the South China Sea.

India’ naval exercise with Russia and Japan:

• Earlier in September 2020, Navies of Indian and Russia has carried out an exercise in the Bay of Bengal.

• The Indian Navy had also carried out a similar exercise, as with the US, with the Japanese Navy in June 2020.

Indian’s increased deployment in the Indian Ocean:

India has significantly expanded its deployment in the region of the Indian Ocean with a plethora of submarines and warships followed by a border row to send across a message to China, Beijing.

The maritime space around the Malacca Strait is also critical for China’s Supply Chain through the sea routes.