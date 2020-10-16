India to deliver Kilo Class Submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy

India will soon be transferring one of its kilo-class submarines, INS Sindhuvir to the Myanmar Navy. This will be a significant move, as it will be the first submarine of the Myanmar Navy.

The decision was taken in light of India's commitment to building capacities and self-reliance in the neighbouring countries, said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. He also stated that the move is in accordance with India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Srivastava further stated that maritime cooperation is a part of India's diverse and enhanced engagement with Myanmar.

What is a kilo-class submarine?

A kilo class submarine is a class of diesel-electric attack submarines designed and built in the Soviet Union for the Soviet Navy. The first kilo-class submarine was brought into service in the Soviet Navy in 1980.

Around 40 such submarines were exported to several countries including Russia, India, Algeria, China, India, Poland, Romania, Iran, Russia and Vietnam.

India's Kilo-class submarines- Sindhughosh class

• India has 10 original Kilo-class submarines, designated as Sindhughosh class.

• The submarines have a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, top speed of 18 knots and a maximum diving depth of 300 meters.

• The submarines can operate solo for 45 days with a crew of 53.

• The final unit was the first to be equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of 220 km.

• INS Sindhuvir is equipped with a wide range of weapons and sensors, which will enable it to participate in various fleet, tactical and theatre level exercises.

Background

The transfer of the Indian Naval Ship follows the recent visit of Army Chief General MM Naravane and Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Myanmar. This visit had taken place in the beginning of October 2020.

During the visit, India had agreed to supply artillery guns, tanks, bullet-proof jackets and other such equipment to Myanmar's military.