India, Kuwait sign MoU for Cooperation on Recruitment of Indian Workers

India and Kuwait on June 10, 2021, signed an MoU that brings Indian domestic workers in the Gulf nation within a legal framework that provides them with the protection of the law and streamlines their recruitment.

Indian Ambassador Sibi George and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Majdi Ahmad Al-Dhafiri signed the MoU in the presence of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

Welcomed the openness to address the issues of Indian community in Kuwait. Witnessed signing of a MoU that will give our workers greater legal protection.



EAM S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on June 10, 2021, on a three-day bilateral visit to the Gulf nation.

India-Kuwait MoU for Cooperation on Recruitment of Indian Workers

• The MoU will ensure the rights and obligations of both the domestic workers and the employer.

• The MoU will establish a 24-hour assistance mechanism for domestic workers. It will also establish a joint committee for assessment and periodic review and follow-up on the implementation of the MoU.

• Approximately ten lakh (one million) Indians live in Kuwait.

• India is one of the largest trading partners of Kuwait while the Gulf nation is a key supplier of oil to India.

EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit

• The visit comes at a time when the year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between India and Kuwait.

• EAM Jaishankar thanked his Kuwait counterpart for the supply of liquid medical oxygen and other medical supplies to India during the second wave of COVID-19.

• Both sides discussed the problems during the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to fight them, issues faced by the Indian workforce in Kuwait, cybersecurity, food security, and cooperation in the energy sector.

• The first India-Kuwait Joint Commission meeting was also scheduled to be held later in this year during the visit.

• Dates for the meeting of the Joint Working Groups on manpower, hydrocarbon, and health were also finalized during this visit.

EAM S Jaishankar also chaired the Gulf Cooperation Council conference

• Later in the day during his vist, EAM Jaishankar also chaired a roundtable conference of Indian ambassadors in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

• The Gulf Cooperation Council is an economic and political alliance of six countries: Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.