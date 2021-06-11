India, Kuwait sign MoU for Cooperation on Recruitment of Indian Workers
EAM S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on June 10, 2021, for a bilateral visit to the Gulf nation. Read all you need to know.
India and Kuwait on June 10, 2021, signed an MoU that brings Indian domestic workers in the Gulf nation within a legal framework that provides them with the protection of the law and streamlines their recruitment.
Indian Ambassador Sibi George and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Majdi Ahmad Al-Dhafiri signed the MoU in the presence of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.
Welcomed the openness to address the issues of Indian community in Kuwait. Witnessed signing of a MoU that will give our workers greater legal protection.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 10, 2021
Launched the celebration of 60th anniversary of our ties. pic.twitter.com/xaKDm7H35T
India-Kuwait MoU for Cooperation on Recruitment of Indian Workers
• The MoU signed between India and Kuwait on June 10, 2021, brings Indian domestic workers in the Gulf nation within a legal framework that provides them with the protection of the law and streamlines their recruitment.
• The MoU will ensure the rights and obligations of both the domestic workers and the employer.
• The MoU will establish a 24-hour assistance mechanism for domestic workers. It will also establish a joint committee for assessment and periodic review and follow-up on the implementation of the MoU.
• Approximately ten lakh (one million) Indians live in Kuwait.
• India is one of the largest trading partners of Kuwait while the Gulf nation is a key supplier of oil to India.
EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit
• EAM S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on June 10, 2021, on a three-day bilateral visit to the Gulf nation.
• The visit comes at a time when the year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between India and Kuwait.
• EAM Jaishankar thanked his Kuwait counterpart for the supply of liquid medical oxygen and other medical supplies to India during the second wave of COVID-19.
• Both sides discussed the problems during the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to fight them, issues faced by the Indian workforce in Kuwait, cybersecurity, food security, and cooperation in the energy sector.
• The first India-Kuwait Joint Commission meeting was also scheduled to be held later in this year during the visit.
• Dates for the meeting of the Joint Working Groups on manpower, hydrocarbon, and health were also finalized during this visit.
EAM S Jaishankar also chaired the Gulf Cooperation Council conference
• Later in the day during his vist, EAM Jaishankar also chaired a roundtable conference of Indian ambassadors in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
• The Gulf Cooperation Council is an economic and political alliance of six countries: Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
