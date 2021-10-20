Global Food Security Index (GFSI) 2021: India ranks 71st out of 113 countries – Know Key Highlights

The Global Food Security Index (GFSI) 2021 ranked India at 71st position out of 113 countries with a score of 57.2 points. India fared better than Pakistan (75th), Sri Lanka (77th), Nepal (79th), and Bangladesh (84th) however it lagged way behind China (34th). The GFS Index 2021 is a global report that was released on October 19, 2021, by The Economist Impact and Corteva Agriscience.

Ireland (1st), Australia (2nd), the UK (3rd), Finland (4th), Switzerland (5th), the Netherlands (6th), Canada (7th), Japan (8th), France (9th), and the US (9th) took the top ranks with scores between 84 to 79.1 points. France and the US shared the same rank with the same scores of 79.1 points.

India ranks 71st on Global Food Security Index 2021 – Key Highlights With a score of 57.2 points, India ranked 71st on the Global Food Security Index 2021 out of 113 countries. Across the core categories, India ranked 80th on Food Affordability, 29th on Availability, 74th on Quality and Safety, and 40th on Natural Resources and Resilience. In the Food Affordability category, India (50.2 points) lagged behind Pakistan (52.6 points) and Sri Lanka (62.9 points). In Food Quality and Safety category, India fared better than Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Over the past 10 years, the incremental gains of India in overall food security score were behind the scores of Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. A comparison shows that India’s score improved only by 2.7 points (from 54.5 in 2012 to 57.2 points in 2021). A detailed comparison shows that India’s score improved with that of Pakistan by 9 points (from 45.7 points in 2012 to 54.7 points in 2021), Nepal by 7 points (from 46.7 points in 2012 to 53.7 points in 2021), and Bangladesh by 4.7 points (from 44.4 points in 2012 to 49.1 points in 2021).

Global Food Security Index 2021 – Key Findings The Global Food Security Index 2021 is the 10th edition that looks back over the past 10 years of data to assess the action towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The GFSI 2021 noted that global food security has declined for the second year in a row after seven years of progress towards the Goal of Zero Hunger. The GFSI 2021 shows that even though countries have made significant progress in addressing food security in the past 10 years, the food system still is vulnerable to economic, geopolitical, and climatic shocks. The GFSI 2021 highlights the increased need for sustainable investment in food security to be able to meet present and future challenges. These range from investment in programs to help the most vulnerable to innovation in climate-resilient crop yields.

What is Global Food Security Index?

The Economist Impact defines the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) as a model that indexes the core issues of food affordability, availability, quality and safety, and natural resources and resilience across a set of 113 countries. The GFSI has been built has a dynamic quantitative and qualitative benchmarking model using 58 unique indicators that measure food security across both developed and developing countries.

The GFSI 2021 is the 10th edition. The Economist Impact keeps updating the model on annual basis to record year-on-year changes in factors that impact food security across these 113 countries. The Economist Impact (the Economist Group) designs and constructs the GFSI while the Corteva Agriscience sponsors it.

The GFSI aims to provide insight to enable action to fill systematic gaps and accelerate progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.

