India receives S-400 Triumf air defence system from Russia, Know key details

Russia started the supply of the S-400 Triumf air defence system to India, announced the Director of Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev. The S-400 Triumf air defence system will be a major boost to Indian capabilities to take out enemy fighter aircraft and cruise missiles at long range. The Indian defence industry also confirmed that parts of the S-400 defence system have begun reaching India.

Russia starts supplying S-400 Triumf air defence system to India – Key Details

The Director of Russia’s FSMTC Dmitry Shugaev during the Dubai Air Show announced that Russia has started the supply of the S-400 Triumf air defence system to India. The first squadron of the system will be deployed at a location close to the Western border that will aid in tackling threats from both the Northern and Western borders with China and Pakistan.

India would require five squadrons for tackling air threats from upto 400-km. The first squadron of the S-400 air defence system is expected to be complete by the end of 2021. The system is being brought to India via air and sea routes.

India signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with Russia during the BRICS Summit in October 2016 and formally in October 2018 to procure the S-400 defence system. The deal is worth around Rs 35,000 crores for contracting the S-400 air defence system from Russia. After the negotiations, India was able to bring down the price of the deal by almost a billion dollars.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) officers and personnel have received training in Russia to operate the S-400 defence system.

What is S-400 Triumf air defence system and its significance for India?

The S-400 air defence system will provide India with an edge in South Asian skies. With the S-400 defence system, India will be able to take out enemy aircraft and cruise missiles from a 400-km distance.

The S-400 missile defence system is equipped with four different missiles. These missiles can engage enemy aircraft, AWACS planes, and ballistic missiles at 400-km, 250-km, 120-km (medium-range), and 40-km (short range).

